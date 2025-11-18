Kratom Concerns Grow as Stories Spread

Families share stories as legal kratom products raise growing safety concerns.

The controversy over kratom products continue to grow as warnings spread across social media. Posts on TikTok and Instagram often describe stories of addiction, unwanted effects, and long struggles to quit. Many viewers are surprised to learn that while Florida banned stronger versions of kratom earlier in the year, other forms remain legal and easy to buy in stores and online. Drinks, powders, and small bottles sold as herbal boosters are still sitting on shelves across gas stations and smoke shops, promoted as natural helpers for energy, mood, or calm. Behind those labels sits a plant that many people do not fully understand.

One family in Florida has shared its story to help others see what can happen. Friends remember Kevin Oliveira as someone who brought life into every room. Videos on his Instagram show him singing and playing guitar with a warm, steady sound. Those who knew him say he cared about his health and was once strict about what he ate and drank. His partner Rachel says he first tried kratom because he thought it would help him stay alert, feel steady, or relax at the end of the day. He later spoke openly online about how quickly things changed.

Over time, Kevin used different types of kratom. Some were powders. Some were the stronger extracts that Florida later banned. Even after an overdose in 2022, which he posted about to warn others, he had periods of sobriety but kept slipping back into old habits. Rachel says he often drank a product called Feel Free, a blue-bottle drink that contains kratom and is still completely legal in the state. She says he often tried to quit but struggled with the sickness and distress that came when he stopped.

A report from the medical Examiner later found that Kevin died from the toxic effects of mitragynine, the main active part of kratom, an ingredient in which concerns continue to grow. Investigators discovered empty Feel Free bottles and empty kratom powder packages near him. Reporters bought the same drink from local stores with no trouble. Testing at a university lab showed that Feel Free contains kava and natural kratom leaf. Researchers there explained that while the leaf form is common in southeast Asia and can act like a mild stimulant, larger amounts can bring on effects that feel far stronger and far riskier. They also warned that even leaf-based products can lead to dependence, with some people needing more and more over time.

Federal health officials have cautioned the public about kratom for years, pointing to cases that continue to grow involving liver problems, seizures, and even deaths. Several states have banned it completely, and one state banned Feel Free in particular because it mixes kratom with kava. Some scientists say little is known about how the two interact inside the body. Still, the maker of Feel Free insists the drink is safe when taken as directed, even while settling lawsuits and adding new warnings to its label.

Rachel believes these products should not be so easy to access. She hopes that telling Kevin’s story will protect others and keep his voice alive.

