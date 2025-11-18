Arianna Hernandez Selected for the Hillsborough County Bar Association Bar Leadership Institute 

The BLI is an annual program aimed at helping young attorneys of diverse backgrounds grow into leaders for both the HCBA and the wider community.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Attorney Arianna Hernandez has been selected for the 2025-2026 Class of the Hillsborough County Bar Association (HCBA) Bar Leadership Institute (BLI), where she joins similarly driven lawyers looking to hone their leadership skills while contributing their time and talent to local organizations.

The BLI is an annual program aimed at helping young attorneys of diverse backgrounds grow into leaders for both the HCBA and the wider community. Consisting of monthly learning modules and site visits, participants work collaboratively to develop the skills necessary to succeed in a leadership role in professional and community service settings, discuss pressing issues facing the legal community, and identify community causes to which they want to contribute. The program concludes with a community service project that is chosen, managed, and completed by the BLI class, putting their new skills to the test for a good cause.

“Arianna is a resourceful attorney who is dedicated to the success of her clients—all of which track well to the goals of the HCBA Bar Leadership Institute,” said Shumaker Partner Dan DeLeo. “She is a self-starter and already shows a natural penchant for leadership, and I look forward to seeing how her participation in this program helps her along that journey.”

A member of Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line, Arianna represents clients in a wide array of disputes in both state and federal court. Her broad legal background includes helping clients facing disputes in a range of civil litigation matters, including personal injury, product liability, and construction defect cases.

With a long track record of securing positive outcomes, Shumaker’s Litigation & Disputes Service Line represents clients in all forms of dispute resolution, including negotiation, mediation, and arbitration. Our team of more than 120 litigators crafts strategies that offer clients the best chance of victory—in and out of the courtroom.

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.