New data raises concerns as kratom sales expand across the country.

Kratom has become a major industry in the United States, with products sold online and in stores across the country. Made from the leaves of a tree native to Southeast Asia, the substance is often marketed as a natural or herbal option for energy, pain relief and other concerns. But growing reports of overdose deaths and serious health problems have raised questions about its risks, while the kratom industry sales continue in most states. The plant has a long history of use in parts of Southeast Asia. Its leaves have traditionally been chewed or boiled to make tea. Depending on the amount used, kratom can produce stimulating effects or cause feelings of relaxation and pain relief. In the U.S., it is sold in several forms, including capsules, powders, liquids and other packaged products. Some sellers promote it as a way to manage pain or help people recover from opioid dependence.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned consumers against using kratom because of possible serious effects. These include liver damage, seizures and substance use disorder (SUD). Despite these concerns, kratom sales have grown into an industry estimated to be worth about $1 billion in the United States. Some outlets have even sold them at gas stations, helping the substance earn the nickname “gas station heroin.” That name reflects concerns about its effects, although kratom is not the same substance as heroin.

The number of deaths in which kratom has been detected has also drawn attention. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that kratom was found in more than 5,000 overdose deaths in the four-year span between 2020 and 2024. However, detection does not necessarily mean the substance caused every death. People who experience an overdose may have more than one substance in their system, making it difficult to determine which one played the largest role. Justin Brower, a toxicologist at NMS Labs, said he has examined thousands of deaths involving kratom. He said dozens of cases involved kratom alone, with no other substances detected. Brower also estimated that deaths linked to kratom have increased roughly tenfold since 2014.

The legal status of kratom varies across the country. It remains legal in most states, but 11 states have banned it. Those include Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, North Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont and Wisconsin. Massachusetts became the latest state on that list to take action, issuing a temporary emergency order in August 2026. Other states have considered restrictions, while federal regulators have continued to examine how the product is marketed and sold. Rules can differ on possession, retail sales and labeling, leaving consumers to check local laws before buying or carrying kratom.

As more information becomes available about deaths and other harmful effects, questions remain about how the kratom industry should sell the substance and whether it should be more regulated. For now, the substance continues to bring in large sums of money while experts warn that its use can carry risks that consumers may not fully understand. The debate involves access for adults, product quality, and whether clearer warnings could reduce preventable harm.

Sources:

Kratom has contributed to thousands of deaths in the United States but remains a thriving $1 billion industry: What is the substance and is it legal in the US?

Rising Kratom Use and Toxicity: An Observational Study, 2015-2024

The Rise Of Kratom: A Dangerous And Familiar Pattern