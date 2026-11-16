Michigan Legal Professionals Name U.S. Legal Support a Top Litigation Partner Across Four Categories in the 2026 Reader Rankings Survey

U.S. Legal Support wins top honors for court reporting, record retrieval, interpretation and courtroom presentation services.

HOUSTON/PRNewswire – Michigan’s legal community has named U.S. Legal Support, the nation’s leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, as one of its most trusted litigation support partners, voting the company a winner in four categories of the 2026 Michigan Lawyers Weekly Reader Rankings. The honors include Court Reporting & Deposition Service Provider, Record Retrieval Company/Litigation Copying, Interpretation Services, and Courtroom Presentation Provider.

Unlike industry awards decided by a panel, the Reader Rankings are voted on by the attorneys, paralegals, and legal professionals who work with these providers every day. Each win reflects firsthand experience with the people and services behind a case, from the first deposition through trial.

This year’s results build on U.S. Legal Support’s 2025 recognition for Courtroom Presentation Provider and Interpreting Services Provider. The company won both categories again this year and added two more wins in court reporting and record retrieval, reflecting that Michigan legal teams are increasingly relying on a single partner to support every phase of litigation.

“There is no stronger endorsement than one that comes from the attorneys and legal professionals we partner with daily,” said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. “Litigation is an extremely high-stakes environment, and our clients need a partner they can count on at every phase, from the first deposition to the courtroom. Winning in four categories, spanning nearly every phase of a case, tells us that Michigan firms value our partnership. We’re grateful for their trust and remain committed to earning it every day.”

For more than three decades, U.S. Legal Support has built longstanding relationships, supporting law firms, insurance carriers and corporate legal teams across Michigan. With local teams and a wide range of litigation support services under one provider, including court reporting, record retrieval, interpreting, process service, trial services and other litigation support, the company combines the strength of nationwide resources with a deep understanding of the needs of legal professionals in the markets it serves.

U.S. Legal Support provides court reporting and deposition services to support attorneys during depositions and other legal proceedings. Its interpretation services provide language support for attorneys, witnesses and other participants in legal matters. Through nationwide record retrieval, the company helps legal teams obtain and manage records needed for their cases. TrialQuest, the company’s trial services division, provides attorneys with full-service courtroom support from strategy through verdict, including trial presentations, graphics, and courtroom technology.

To schedule a proceeding with the Michigan team, contact scheduling@uslegalsupport.com or call 248.644.8888.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.