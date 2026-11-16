What Happens When the Driver Who Hit You Has No Insurance in Nevada?

A crash with an uninsured driver does not have to mean paying for someone else’s mistake.

Las Vegas traffic moves fast, and the Strip corridor alone carries thousands of cars an hour, many driven by tourists unfamiliar with the roads. Most people assume that if another driver hits them, that driver’s insurance will pay for the damage. That assumption does not always hold up.

In 2023, about 11.1% of drivers in Nevada had no insurance, as reported by the Insurance Research Council. That’s about 1 in 9 drivers. Many only have the state’s minimum coverage, which may not be enough for serious injuries.

The Coverage Gap

Nevada requires drivers to carry liability limits of at least 25/50/20. That means $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, plus $20,000 for property damage. A hospital stay after a crash can last several days or more. If the at-fault driver has little or no insurance, the injured person may pay costs. They may have to pay these expenses out of pocket. This happens unless they have uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage. That coverage must be in their policy.

What Nevada Law Requires

In Nevada, insurance companies must offer uninsured and underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage. This requirement is under NRS 687B.145. This coverage must match the driver’s liability limits. The driver can opt out in writing. This coverage helps when the at-fault driver has no insurance. It also applies if they don’t have enough to pay for the damage they caused. Drivers who sign that waiver may discover only after a crash that they have no UM/UIM protection to fall back on.

Why These Claims Get Complicated

Filing a UM/UIM claim means you ask your own insurer for money, not the other driver’s. This can surprise many people. The company collecting the monthly premium now says the injury isn’t serious. It argues the claim is worth less than what the policyholder thinks.

Common mistakes often appear in these cases:

Giving a recorded statement before understanding how the claim process works

Accepting an early settlement offer before the full extent of an injury is known

Missing a notice deadline buried in the policy’s fine print

Waiting too long to act. Nevada’s statute of limitations for a personal injury claim is two years from the date of the crash under NRS 11.190(4)(e), and that clock does not pause just because the claim is against your own insurer.

How a Lawyer Changes the Process

An attorney who works on UM/UIM claims in Nevada can do several things. They can ask for the at-fault driver’s policy limits early. They can also check if the injured driver’s policy allows stacking. Additionally, they can argue when an insurer offers less than what the claim is worth. That doesn’t ensure a certain result. It shows a person is looking over the fine print, not accepting the first number given.

Drivers hurt by someone with no insurance, or not enough of it, are often juggling medical bills, missed work, and a damaged vehicle while their own insurer evaluates the claim. Las Vegas residents dealing with this situation can review Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers’ guide to uninsured and underinsured motorist accidents to learn how these claims work in Nevada.

A crash with an uninsured driver does not have to mean paying for someone else’s mistake. Know your policy and Nevada’s insurance rules. This is the first step to getting the most from your claim.