Who Bears Liability for Unpaid Subcontractors After a Contractor Abandons a Project?

A lien waiver releases specified construction-payment rights held by the claimant who signs it.

A homeowner hires a general contractor to renovate a house, pays the agreed installments, and expects the work to proceed. Then the contractor stops showing up. Calls go unanswered, the project remains unfinished, and an electrician who worked on the property demands payment for an outstanding invoice.

The homeowner has already paid the general contractor for that portion of the work. Why should another payment be necessary?

Ordinarily, the general contractor owes the subcontractor under their agreement. But a qualifying unpaid subcontractor may also claim a mechanic’s lien against the homeowner’s property, even if the homeowner already paid the contractor. Whether the lien is enforceable depends on state law.

Abandonment can therefore leave separate disputes over subcontractor payments, the unfinished work, and the cost of completing it.

California provides a useful example of how these obligations interact, although the applicable rules and deadlines differ across jurisdictions.

Why Contractor Abandonment Can Leave Subcontractors Unpaid

The Legal Relationship Between Property Owners, General Contractors, and Subcontractors

Residential projects commonly involve two contracts. The homeowner ordinarily contracts with a general contractor, who agrees to organize the work and deliver the completed project. The general contractor then hires subcontractors to perform specialized tasks such as electrical installation, plumbing, framing, or roofing.

Although subcontractors work on the homeowner’s property, their contracts are generally with the general contractor rather than the homeowner.

The subcontractor ordinarily seeks payment from the general contractor, while the homeowner’s payment duties arise under the homeowner’s agreement.

State lien laws can nevertheless protect an unpaid subcontractor’s claim against the property without creating a direct contract with its owner.

How Unpaid Construction Bills Create Competing Claims

Consider a hypothetical $100,000 renovation. The homeowner pays the general contractor $60,000 according to the agreed schedule. The contractor completes part of the project but leaves without paying a plumbing subcontractor $12,000 for completed work.

The plumber may pursue a contractual claim against the general contractor. Depending on the applicable law and whether statutory requirements have been satisfied, the plumber may also assert a mechanic’s lien against the property.

Meanwhile, the homeowner may have a separate breach-of-contract claim against the general contractor for the unfinished renovation.

Suppose another contractor quotes $52,000 to finish the originally promised work. With $40,000 still unpaid under the first contract, the apparent additional completion cost is $12,000, not the entire replacement bid. The plumber’s separate $12,000 invoice requires its own lien analysis.

Before settling it, the owner should verify the work, document any payment, and obtain the plumber’s appropriate release. The two $12,000 figures concern different potential losses and should not automatically be combined. Neither amount is necessarily what a court would award.

Who Is Legally Responsible for Unpaid Subcontractors?

The General Contractor’s Contractual Payment Obligations

As a general rule, a contractor that hires a subcontractor is responsible for paying that subcontractor according to their agreement. California also imposes specific prompt-payment obligations.

Under Business and Professions Code Section 7108.5, a prime contractor generally must pay a subcontractor its applicable share of a received progress payment within seven days, unless otherwise agreed in writing.

The statute contains provisions addressing good-faith payment disputes, disciplinary consequences, monetary penalties, and attorney’s fees.

A contractor’s financial difficulties or departure from a project do not, by themselves, cancel amounts lawfully owed to subcontractors.

The contractor’s payment breach alone does not establish an enforceable lien against the home.

When Homeowners May Face Financial Exposure Despite Paying the Contractor

Personal responsibility for a subcontractor’s bill differs from the risk that the subcontractor can enforce a lien against the property. A homeowner who did not hire a subcontractor generally does not become personally liable under that subcontract merely because the work improved the home.

A qualifying subcontractor may instead acquire a statutory right to seek payment from the value of the improved property. The California Contractors State License Board (CSLB) warns that homeowners can face lien claims even after paying the general contractor.

That can expose the owner to a second payment to resolve a valid claim, despite having paid the contractor. Before paying a demand, compare it with the work, invoices, payment records, licensing requirements, notices, and deadlines.

How State Construction Laws Affect Liability

State mechanic’s lien laws determine eligible claimants, notice requirements, recording deadlines, and enforcement procedures.

Some states impose additional restrictions or provide special protections for certain owner-occupied residential properties. Others have different payment, notice, or licensing requirements.

California’s rules should not be applied automatically to a project in another state. The property’s location, rather than the contractor’s business address alone, will generally be central to identifying the applicable lien law.

How Mechanic’s Liens Complicate Contractor Abandonment Disputes

When Unpaid Subcontractors Can Assert Lien Rights

A mechanic’s lien is a claim against improved real property for qualifying unpaid construction work or materials, not an ordinary invoice. In California, subcontractors and material suppliers may have lien rights even without a direct contract with the property owner.

A properly recorded lien may cloud title, obstruct refinancing or a sale, and, if timely enforced in court, ultimately lead to a foreclosure sale.

An invoice requests payment; a preliminary notice warns of potential lien rights; a recorded lien asserts a property claim. None alone proves the amount is valid.

Preliminary Notices, Filing Deadlines, and Enforcement Requirements

California requires most subcontractors and material suppliers seeking mechanic’s lien rights to comply with preliminary notice requirements.

Under California Civil Code Sections 8200 and 8204, a preliminary notice generally must be given within 20 days after the claimant first provides work to preserve lien rights for all qualifying work. A later notice may preserve rights for work performed or materials supplied during the 20 days before notice and afterward.

The preliminary notice does not mean the homeowner has already been sued or that a lien has been recorded. It warns that the claimant may assert statutory payment rights.

Recording a lien has separate deadlines.

Under California Civil Code Section 8414, a subcontractor generally must record a mechanic’s lien after ceasing to provide work and before the earlier of:

90 days after completion of the work of improvement; or

30 days after the owner records a qualifying notice of completion or cessation.

California Civil Code Section 8180 treats several events as completion, including 60 continuous days without labor or recording a notice of cessation after 30 continuous days without labor. Owner occupation or use accompanied by cessation can also count. An abandoned project’s completion date therefore requires careful review.

A claimant generally must also begin a foreclosure action within 90 days after recording the lien under Civil Code Section 8460, subject to the statute’s limited extension provisions. California Civil Code Section 8416 also requires a lien claimant to serve the owner with the lien claim and required Notice of Mechanics Lien and include a signed proof-of-service affidavit.

If the owner cannot be served by the prescribed mailing method, the claimant may instead mail the documents to the construction lender or original contractor. Failure to serve as required makes the lien unenforceable. Missing a recording or foreclosure deadline can likewise defeat the lien even if money remains owed.

How a Mechanic’s Lien Can Affect Property Transactions

Because a recorded lien appears in property records, a lender or buyer may insist on resolving it before refinancing or sale. A valid dispute over the claim’s amount or compliance does not automatically remove a recorded lien.

The CSLB’s guidance on mechanic’s liens filed against property identifies notice defects, filing deadlines, and foreclosure requirements as issues worth examining. Missing a foreclosure deadline does not itself erase the lien from the public record.

What Happens When the General Contractor Breaches the Construction Contract?

Distinguishing Project Delays From Contractual Abandonment

A work stoppage does not always establish wrongful abandonment. Weather, inspection delays, supply disruptions, payment disputes, and contractually permitted suspensions may explain why work has stopped.

California Business and Professions Code Section 7107 makes abandonment without legal excuse grounds for contractor disciplinary action. Whether the contractor’s conduct also constitutes a material breach of contract depends on the agreement and surrounding circumstances.

Where work has stopped, and unpaid claims are beginning to surface, the homeowner should examine the circumstances of the stoppage. The legal stakes can extend beyond a delay: Contractor abandonment may affect the homeowner’s remedies, so the review should also cover which subcontractors were paid, what work was completed, and whether the contract requires notice before termination.

A homeowner who prematurely terminates the agreement or hires a replacement without satisfying applicable contractual requirements may complicate an otherwise legitimate claim.

Documenting the Breach and Outstanding Financial Obligations

Once the contractor leaves, records may be the strongest evidence of unfinished work and unpaid bills. Useful records include the signed construction agreement, change orders, payment schedules, canceled checks, invoices, preliminary notices, and correspondence with the contractor.

Photographs documenting the condition of the property can establish how much work was completed before the interruption. Subcontractor invoices and payment statements may help distinguish genuinely unpaid work from duplicate charges or disputed extras.

Together, they show what the contractor received, what work was completed, and which subcontractors remain unpaid.

Recovering Damages From the Original Contractor

California Civil Code Section 3300 generally allows compensation for losses caused by a contractor’s breach, subject to legal and contractual limits. For unfinished work, recoverable damages may include reasonable additional completion costs and the cost to correct defects.

Comparing the replacement price with the unpaid original contract balance helps identify the potential extra cost. Civil Code Section 3358 generally bars recovery beyond the benefit of full performance. Replacement quotes must also cover comparable work; otherwise, the comparison may exaggerate the loss.

Reasonable payments needed to resolve valid subcontractor claims may also be recoverable if the contractor’s breach caused that loss and the owner can prove it.

Bids, invoices, and payment records support the loss claimed and help prevent double counting. Defenses and contract terms may limit recovery. A judgment against an abandoned contractor may also be difficult to collect if the contractor lacks sufficient assets.

Resolving Liability When a Contractor Abandons a Construction Project

Contractor abandonment may create both unpaid construction debts and a claim for unfinished work. The general contractor may remain responsible for subcontractor payments under its agreements and applicable prompt-payment laws.

Subcontractors may hold independent statutory lien rights, while the homeowner may have claims against the original contractor for breach and resulting losses. The contractor’s payment obligations, a subcontractor’s lien rights, and the owner’s damages claim are distinct but may overlap.

Paying the general contractor does not necessarily eliminate a subcontractor’s lien. The owner must determine who owes the debt, whether the lien meets legal requirements, and which remedies remain.

For homeowners, the strongest position comes from preserving payment records, verifying lien notices and deadlines, documenting the contractor’s conduct, and addressing outstanding claims before restarting construction. Finishing construction addresses the physical loss; settling unpaid claims may require separate action.

Managing Subcontractor Claims Before Hiring a Replacement Contractor

Establishing the Financial Status of the Abandoned Project

Before replacing the contractor, identify what was paid, what work remains, and which demands might become liens. First, match contractor receipts to subcontractor invoices, change orders, preliminary notices, and recorded liens.

Request itemized support for disputed amounts and compare each bill with completed work. Then check county records for any notice of completion, notice of cessation, or recorded lien.

Compare recording and service dates with the applicable deadlines. If a lien was recorded, check court records for a timely foreclosure lawsuit.

Finally, decide whether the claim needs a documented payment and release, a negotiated resolution, or a legal challenge. Do not calculate deadlines solely from the last day workers appeared.

Preventing Additional Payment Disputes

A replacement contractor will ordinarily require a new agreement describing the remaining work, payment obligations, and responsibility for correcting existing defects. It should separate new work from prior work and state who is responsible for correcting earlier defects.

For future payments, the CSLB recommends joint checks payable to both the general contractor and the subcontractor or supplier, together with appropriate lien releases, to reduce unpaid claims. Before settling an old bill, confirm the claimant and the work covered, document the payment, and obtain that claimant’s appropriate release.

Protecting Evidence and Preserving Legal Claims

Corrective construction may destroy evidence needed to establish the first contractor’s breach or defective workmanship. Before substantially altering the unfinished work, the homeowner may need photographs, measurements, professional inspection findings, and detailed estimates.

In an active or reasonably anticipated dispute, the parties may have evidence-preservation obligations. A qualified attorney can assess whether the original contractor should receive an opportunity to inspect before material alterations occur.

Safety hazards and property damage may still require prompt attention. Where emergency repairs are necessary, documenting the condition before and during repairs can help preserve evidence without leaving the property exposed to avoidable harm.

Legal Protections Available to Homeowners Facing Unpaid Subcontractor Claims

Reviewing Contracts, Payment Records, and Lien Waivers

A lien waiver releases specified construction-payment rights held by the claimant who signs it.

California recognizes statutory conditional and unconditional waiver forms for progress and final payments under Civil Code Sections 8132 through 8138. Each release should identify the correct claimant, payment, and work covered. A conditional waiver generally becomes effective upon the claimant’s receipt of the specified payment.

An unconditional waiver may release the stated rights regardless of whether payment was actually received, making it important that the correct form is used. The CSLB provides official lien waiver and release guidance. A general contractor’s release alone may not waive a subcontractor’s separate rights.

Challenging Invalid or Improperly Filed Liens

Owners should compare a recorded claim with the claimant’s work, contract, payment history, notices, and license status. California Civil Code Section 8430 generally limits a lien to the lesser of the claimant’s agreed price or the reasonable value of the work. For work arising from abandonment or breach, the lien may not exceed reasonable value. A disputed invoice or extra charge is not automatically lienable.

California Business and Professions Code Section 7031 generally prevents a contractor lacking a required license during performance from recovering payment and can make its security interest unenforceable, subject to statutory exceptions. License records therefore matter.

For a lien whose enforcement period has expired, California Civil Code Sections 8480 and 8482 allow an owner to petition for a court release order after giving the claimant at least 10 days’ advance notice demanding a recorded release. Other defects may require different remedies.

Disputing a bill is not enough by itself to defeat a lien; the challenge must rest on the applicable law and supporting facts.

Contractor Bonds and Other Potential Recovery Options

California Business and Professions Code Section 7071.6 requires a contractor’s license bond, generally $25,000, for an active licensed contractor. Under Business and Professions Code Section 7071.5, eligible claimants include homeowners harmed by specified licensing-law violations, people harmed by certain willful violations or fraud, and employees owed wages. Coverage depends on the statute and the claim.

A license bond does not guarantee project completion or payment of every subcontractor invoice, and the bond amount limits the funds available. A separate payment or performance bond, if one exists, may offer different protections under its terms.

The owner may also file a complaint with the CSLB, pursue a civil claim, or consider mediation or arbitration where appropriate. A CSLB complaint may trigger regulatory action but does not itself award damages or release a mechanic’s lien.