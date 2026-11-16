U.S. Legal Support Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™, Underscoring Its Commitment to the People Who Serve the Legal Industry

Company earns Certification for the first time, reflecting their investment in the people who deliver accurate, reliable litigation support to legal teams nationwide.

HOUSTON/PRNewswire – U.S. Legal Support, the nation’s leading provider of court reporting and litigation support services, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the first time. Based entirely on feedback from current employees, the certification highlights a strong workplace culture, with 82% of U.S. Legal Support employees saying it is a great place to work, 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

“Our teams are the reason legal professionals across the country trust us with their most important matters,” said Jessica Frost, Chief Human Resources Officer at U.S. Legal Support. “This certification comes directly from our employees, which makes it especially meaningful. It reflects the work we’ve done to support their growth, flexibility, and well-being, and it reinforces our commitment to building a workplace where everyone feels valued and set up to succeed.”

U.S. Legal Support continues to invest in its employees by creating opportunities for professional growth and recognizing the contributions of its teams across the country. These efforts advance the company’s focus to build a workplace where employees feel supported in their careers and connected to the broader organization.

“Being Great Place To Work Certified is a meaningful distinction to us because it comes directly from our employees,” said Jimmie Bridwell, CEO of U.S. Legal Support. “Our teams are the core of this company, and we work hard every day to put them first. This recognition belongs to every person across our offices nationwide who shows up with urgency, passion, and care for our clients and for each other. I’m proud to lead this organization, and I’m just as proud that our employees recognize the effort we put into building a workplace they want to be part of.”

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its Certification program is based entirely on feedback from employees about their workplace experience.

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Employees at Certified workplaces are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to say they are paid fairly, receive a fair share of company profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit the U.S. Legal Support careers page to view open roles.

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support offers a full suite of court reporting, record retrieval, process serving, interpreting, translations, transcription, and trial services. With a network of more than 12,000 on-demand offices, expediting teams in all zones, plus a robust digital infrastructure, U.S. Legal Support has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the legal community.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.