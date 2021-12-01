Kroger Announces Recall for Baked Good Contaminated with Metal Fragments

Kroger is recalling certain baked goods that may be contaminated with metal fragments.

As we enter into the Holiday season, many families are hosting gatherings that often involve dessert of some kind. A few desserts that should be avoided for the time being, though, are certain baked goods from Kroger. Earlier this week, Kroger announced a recall for 20 products “that were sold under the Country Oven brand,” according to Food Safety News. Why? According to the recall, the products may contain metal fragments.

The affected products were sold across the country in 30 states, including South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Lousiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah. For now, anyone who has the affected products should either throw them away or return them for a refund. Below is a list of the specific products included in the recall:

Cinnamon Rolls in 4-ounce and 2.5-ounce packages

White Cake

Chocolate Cake

White/Vanilla Cake

Yellow/Vanilla Cake

Chocolate/Vanilla Cake

Yellow Cake

Bowtie Danish

Cheese Pocket

Angel Food Cake

Yellow/Fudge Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Marble Cake

Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices

Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices

Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake

Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake

Raspberry Cake

Party Baloon Cake

Sources:

Kroger recalls baked goods sold in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana

Kroger recalls 19 baked goods because of metal fragment contamination