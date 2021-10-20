Lack of Proper Inspection Prompts Urgent Pork Recall

The Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is recalling thousands of pounds of pork products that did not undergo a proper safety inspection.

If you’re a fan of pork, listen up. Earlier this week, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) team of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a recall for more than “10,000 pounds of pork pellet products from Evans Food Group.” Why? Well, it turns out the recalled pork products failed to undergo a proper inspection when they arrived in the U.S. Fortunately, there have been no reports of consumers experiencing adverse reactions from the pork.

According to the notice, the brands affected by the recall include Mac’s, Turkey Creek Snacks, Cazo de Oro, Pamana, and pork rind products with 7-11 branding. Some of the specific recalled products include the following. A full list can be found here.

Mac’s 30z Original Pork skin

Cazo de Oro 80z Hot Porkskin

Mac’s 5oz Jalapeno Pork skin

7-11 Original Fried Pork Rinds

7-11 2.1 oz Chilli Lime Pork skin

Turkey Creek 2oz Chili-Lime chicharrones

Turkey Creek 4oz Dill Pickle Porkskin chicharrones

For now, consumers who have the recalled products in their homes should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Arturo Gutierrez, Vice President of Research and Development, Evans Food Group Ltd. at 1-800-543-7113.

