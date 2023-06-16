Larry J. Obhof, Jr. Selected to Serve on the Executive Committee of the Yale Law School Association  

In addition to his litigation practice, Larry served as a member of the Ohio Senate for nearly a decade.

COLUMBUS, OH – Twenty years after earning his J.D. from Yale Law School, Shumaker Partner Larry J. Obhof, Jr. has been selected to serve on the Executive Committee of the Yale Law School Association, adding to his career filled with professional accomplishments and service. Beginning on July 1, 2023, Larry will serve a three-year term alongside fellow committee members, where they will focus on important initiatives for the Law School and provide advisory support to Dean Heather K. Gerken. Executive Committee members also serve as alumni ambassadors through activities such as mentoring, recruiting, and attending regional events.

“The education I received at Yale Law School served as a firm foundation for my legal career,” said Larry. “My experience there was an essential first step. I am honored to serve in this new capacity with a diverse group of alumni from throughout the country.”

Larry’s impressive career has included a wide range of experiences—including as an accomplished attorney, a former President of the Ohio Senate, and a legal academic. He is a partner in Shumaker’s Litigation and Disputes Service Line, where he focuses his practice on complex litigation, including appeals and high-profile matters before the Ohio Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition to his litigation practice, Larry served as a member of the Ohio Senate for nearly a decade. His colleagues unanimously elected him to serve as Senate President, the presiding officer of the 33-member chamber, from 2017-2020. During his time in the Senate, Larry successfully sponsored legislation on a wide range of topics, including education, tax law, elections administration, criminal law, and corporate law. In 2018, he received the Ohio State Bar Association’s Lawyer-Legislator Distinguished Service Award.

While in law school, Larry served as an Editor of the Yale Journal on Regulation and the Yale Law and Policy Review. His classmates elected him to serve as Class Secretary for the Class of 2003.

