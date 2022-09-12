Las Vegas Pastor Behind Bars for Sex Crimes Against Children

Children who suffer from sexual harassment or those who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not ignore the incidents.

Earlier this year, Fox 51 reported that a pastor based in Las Vegas was arrested and held without bond for committing sex crimes against children. According to court documents, the pastor faces nine felony charges related to sex crimes against minors.

Charges include two counts of sexual assault against a person under 14 and two counts of sexual assault against a person under 16. He also faces five counts of lewdness.

The pastor is listed as pastor at New Horizon Christian Church, the church website confirmed. According to the biography on the church’s website, he and his wife have served as the pastors since it opened in 2002.

The Clark County School District said someone with the same name worked as an elementary school teacher at Hickey Elementary.

Sexual Harassment against children is unacceptable. They must be handled with care and taken seriously.

Nevada law fully punishes any sex crimes of the law. Many times, sexual assault is the result of unaddressed incidents of sexual harassment. Oftentimes, the children cannot defend themselves in these situations if their parents are not present. If left unaddressed, children may be left with a lifetime of emotional and mental damage.

Both the youth and elderly are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment, and it can come in many forms. Sexual harassment from religious figures can be extra elusive, leaving people who believe in them to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment lawyers are here to protect your children. Nevada is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve the vulnerable. In the unfortunate event that anyone witnesses abuse on children by a pastor, it is recommended to do the following:

Interfere and attempt to de-escalate the situation

Call law enforcement to report the crime.

Contact the parish or church the individual is involved with

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with police officers

Seek medical and psychological care for the children

Contact the parents

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your Henderson, Nevada to assist you.

Children who suffer from sexual harassment or those who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not ignore the incidents. They should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care.

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert.

Help is available! You and your children are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today! Seek legal counsel in the state of Nevada today!

