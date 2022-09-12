University of Nebraska Professor Studying Survivor-First Approach to Reporting Sexual Violence

She is exploring the dynamic interplay between mandatory reporting and mandatory reporting policies.

Nebraska Today1 stated earlier this year that an assistant professor of Psychology and Women/Gender Studies is going to study how two institutions of higher education are implementing federal guidelines that address sexual violence on college campuses. This study will challenge higher education institutions to implement federal guidelines that address sexual violence on campuses.

She is using a $500,000 grant from the NSF Faculty Early Career Development Program to explore every facet of this guideline. She is exploring the dynamic interplay between mandatory reporting and mandatory reporting policies. She also intends to generate data that supports the development of trauma-informed policies to help survivors reach the resources they need to seek justice. She also hopes to strengthen her track record of using qualitative research to impact institutional policies.

Furthermore, she currently serves on the Action Collaborative on Preventing Sexual Harassment in Higher Education within the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, which focuses on developing evidence-based policies to prevent sexual harassment on campus and address sexual harassment when it occurs. She’s also been an expert witness for survivors in Title IX litigation and hopes her newest findings have a real-world impact.

How to file a sexual harassment case on a college campus

Nebraska law prohibits any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to more severe sexual crimes. Both men and women are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

In some cases, claims of sexual harassment can be false, leading to defamation of character and life-changing circumstances. Contact an attorney to handle your case.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways. Nebraska law prohibits and punishes is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve students. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment on a college campus, it is recommended to do the following:

Attempt to deescalate the situation

Bring the incident to the attention of your school advisor, teacher, or campus security.

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with friends and other students

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to expedite and customize your lawsuit claim.

Students in Lincoln, Nebraska who witness sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care. Help is available! You are entitled to peace of mind and protection from sexual harassment! Contact a skilled sexual harassment lawyer today!

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future. You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert in these cases.

