Lauren Diaz Appointed to Key Leadership Position with Columbus Chamber of Commerce 

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker Advisors Director of Government Affairs Lauren N. Diaz has been appointed to the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Steering Committee (GASC), where she will help foster collaboration between the business community and government entities.

Lauren is well-positioned to make substantial contributions to the committee. Her work on behalf of Members of the House of Representatives, former House Speakers, and the Caucus as a whole, in addition to her campaign and reelection efforts for Ohio Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy, allowed Lauren to develop strong relationships with public and private sector leaders at the state and local levels of government, as well as with an array of different business and industry leaders supportive of their efforts from across Ohio.

“The Columbus Chamber is pleased to have Lauren join our steering committee. Given her experience and background, we’re confident that she will make valuable contributions to the GASC as the group continues to advise the Chamber Board and executive leadership on how to best navigate the complexities of government. Furthermore, Lauren is highly respected on Capitol Square, and we look forward to working with her in meeting our organization’s strategic public policy goals,” said Desmond Bryant, Vice President of Government Relations at the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

As a member of the GASC, Lauren will help identify public policies that promote job creation and economic development and advise the Chamber staff and Board on how to best advocate for those policies.

“I am honored to join the Columbus Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Steering Committee,” said Lauren. “I look forward to collaborating with fellow committee members, leveraging my experience to drive positive change, and advocating for policies that will benefit businesses and our community at large.”

As Director of Government Affairs for Shumaker Advisors, Lauren is focused on assisting clients with strategic planning and maintaining productive relationships with key policy makers that will support and enhance clients’ goals. Among other things, Lauren helps to monitor and analyze proposed legislation, trends, and emerging issues to determine potential impacts.

In addition to her role with Shumaker Advisors, Lauren also recently earned her J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and is admitted to practice in the State of Ohio, as well as the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

