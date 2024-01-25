Lauren N. Diaz Selected to Elevate Cbus Class of 2024 

Lauren joins the eighth class along with 31 Central Ohio professionals for a six-month series of programming, where participants will master the business communication skills necessary to elevate themselves throughout their professional career.

COLUMBUS, OH — Shumaker Advisors Director of Government Affairs Lauren N. Diaz has been selected as a member of Elevate Cbus, the Columbus Chamber of Commerce’s member-exclusive professional development program.

“I am incredibly honored and thrilled to be selected to join Elevate Cbus. I look forward to gaining invaluable leadership skills that will not only benefit my organization but also empower me personally. This opportunity will enable me to contribute more effectively to my collective success while honing skills that will shape a brighter future for both my career and our endeavors,” Lauren shared.

Lauren joins the eighth class along with 31 Central Ohio professionals for a six-month series of programming, where participants will master the business communication skills necessary to elevate themselves throughout their professional career.

As Director of Government Affairs for Shumaker Advisors, Lauren is focused on assisting clients with strategic planning and maintaining productive relationships with key policy makers that will support and enhance clients’ goals. Among other things, Lauren helps to monitor and analyze proposed legislation, trends, and emerging issues to determine potential impacts.

In addition to her role with Shumaker Advisors, Lauren also recently earned her J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and is admitted to practice in the State of Ohio, as well as the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

ABOUT SHUMAKER ADVISORS

Shumaker Advisors is a full-service, bi-partisan public affairs firm providing expertise in government relations, business development, coalition building, and communications strategies. Shumaker Advisors serves clients at the federal, state, and local levels of government.