Law360 Launches Next-Gen News with Text-to-Speech Technology

More than 2 million daily readers can now access the latest news, trends and changes that impact the business and practice of law through advanced audio stories.

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, announced the launch of Law360’s new generation of audio articles to keep legal professionals informed. Using advanced text-to-speech technology, the company’s first-to-market pursuit to turn written articles into audio stories for busy legal professionals means subscribers can now listen to written Law360 articles on the go.

“Our customers want to stay informed, but they are also extremely time-constrained and can’t always stay up to date on the latest news and developments. This new feature opens up a whole new level of productivity for our customers, who can now get up to speed on the latest news on their morning commute or while exercising,” said Rachel Travers, General Manager of Law360.

The audio enhancement also brings the award-winning company closer to its commitment to accessibility and usability.

“Great commercial success is better with inclusivity,” said Travers. “Law360 is the industry’s most preferred and most read legal news source, and we have millions of newsletters being read every day. We have great reach, but we want inclusive reach, and this gives us an avenue to ensure an engaging, collective experience that can be shared by all.”

Law360’s audio stories are available now to all Law360 subscribers at no additional cost. For more information, please visit www.law360.com.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that helps customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 160 countries with 10,400 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Law360

Law360, a LexisNexis company, is a one-stop source for legal news and in-depth analysis, with up-to-the-minute coverage of litigation, regulation and enforcement, legislation, executive orders, administrative hearings, corporate deal-making, and more across dozens of practice areas, industries, and jurisdictions. With a unique blend of cutting-edge technology and journalistic expertise, Law360 delivers the intelligence legal and business professionals need to remain experts and get ahead of the curve. Visit www.law360.com to find out what more than 2 million readers at top law firms, Fortune 1000 companies, and key government agencies already know.