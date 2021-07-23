Lawsuit: Liberty University Used “Honor” Code to Suppress Rape, Sexual Harassment Complaints

In some instances, Liberty University allegedly ignored sexual assault complaints outright; in others, administrators threatened women with “honor code” violations, fines, and community service.

A dozen women have filed a lawsuit against Liberty University, claiming the conservative Christian college created an environment that encouraged rape and sexual harassment.

According to CNN, the complaint accuses Liberty of retaliating against or otherwise diminishing sexual assault victims. Collectively, the plaintiffs say that university administrators “promoted” attacks and discrimination against women by advocating against premarital sex and punishing anyone who reported misconduct.

One of the women was 15 years old at the time of her alleged assault. She says she was raped at a Liberty University camp.

But when she went to campus authorities, they blamed her for violating the so-called “Liberty Way.” Then they stripped her naked and made her spread her buttocks for a “needless” photograph.

The latest copy of the “Liberty Way,” says ABC13, is not publicly available. But last year’s rendition states that the university is entitled to give students “points” and other punishments for conduct infractions.

Students caught drinking alcohol or spending the night with a classmate of the opposite sex could, for instance, be levied a $300 fine or ordered to perform community service.

Women who tried to report sexual assault were allegedly threatened with “Liberty Way” infractions, a potential Title IX violation.

WSET-ABC13 reports that it had previously investigated Liberty University for numerous Title IX violations, and received a copy of the lawsuit before it was filed.

According to ABC13, Liberty University frequently used “honor code” violations to silence sexual assault victims.

“It just boggles my mind—that these people who claim to be Christians cared more about covering it up than they cared about actually helping me,” Jane Doe 02 said in an interview with ABC13.

Jane Doe 02, adds ABC13, said she reported a sexual assault to Liberty University. However, the university ignored her complaint, and the man who assaulted her began stalking Doe.

Doe 02 reported the stalking, too, but—yet again—campus administrators did nothing.

Doe 02 says she was eventually gang-raped because of the college’s inaction. Even after that, Liberty did not initiate an investigation or lodge a criminal complaint.

All of the plaintiffs, notes CNN, have remained anonymous in the filing and are referred to only as Jane Doe 1-12.

Together, they are hoping to move their case to trial, where they want a jury to determine their damages.

However, Liberty University has vehemently denied the lawsuit’s accusations, claiming that it has invested “mightily” in women’s safety.

“Many of the claims are the complete opposite of how the University’s policies and procedures were designed to operate over the years,” Liberty University said in the statement. “Liberty has invested mightily in programs and personnel to help maintain a safe campus and to support any and all victims of sexual assault who came forward.”

