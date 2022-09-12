Lawyer with Cerebral Palsy Writes New Memoir

Author Janae Hofer shares her faith and story in “Moments of Grace”.

Omaha, Neb. – Unaware of much of her hidden turmoil from cerebral palsy, many are impressed with author Janae Hofer’s unrelenting drive and accomplishment of opening her own law practice, despite needing assistance with every physical task, hindering her independence.

Inspired to share her journey filled with joy, sorrow, faith, and more, Hofer introduces her memoir, “Moments of Grace: Faithfulness When Life Hurts.”

In the book, Hofer tells the story of her health journey to help others in an untraditional, relatable way. She shares a vulnerable side to herself by expressing her imperfections and the pain of an individual dealing with cerebral palsy and how the influence of her faith became the stepping-stone to narrate her story.

“Everyone has pain and hurt in their lives,” Hofer said, “I hope my story may bring hope to Christians and non-Christians who may be hurting to heal and find resolution during a difficult period in their life.”

Believing that God granted her the strength to persevere despite continual underestimation by others, this memoir contrasts Hofer’s hopeless feelings at different moments and her grateful perspective as she now looks back and urges her readers to embrace attitudes of gratitude and humility while bringing awareness to disabilities.

“God’s grace is ever-sufficient even if we do not see it at the moment,” Hofer said, “I encourage my readers to persevere in faith, not live their lives as victims of circumstances or others’ actions. Learn to find joy in both the little and big blessings, even during pain and hurt.”

“Moments of Grace: Faithfulness When Life Hurts”

By Janae Hofer

ISBN: 9781664270039 (softcover); 9781664270046 (hardcover); 9781664270022 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Overcoming her physical disability of cerebral palsy, Janae Hofer graduated from Grace University summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science, with a double major in Business Administration and Biblical Studies. She continued her education by attending Creighton School of Law on a full-ride scholarship, graduating cum laude in the top 15% of her law class. With her unwavering desire to use her legal skills to help others, she pursued her dream of starting a law practice focused on individualized service. She resides in Omaha, Neb. To learn more, please visit https://www.janaehofer.com/.