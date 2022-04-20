Lawyers Help Accident Victims Focus on Recovery

Now, getting a lawyer doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have to go to trial.

There’s been so much blood on New Jersey roads. Over the first 10 months of 2021, there were 565 fatalities in car accidents. Eighteen people were killed in crashes in Morris county alone. And that’s not counting the thousands of people who have sustained serious injuries following motor vehicle accidents.

These numbers are drawn from state statistics. For the state and for the general public, that’s what they are. Statistics. For those involved, these numbers represent personal tragedies. People still mourning for those they’ve lost in a stupid accident. People still trying to recover from their injuries. People left without the family’s breadwinner. People left with huge medical bills. Who do you turn to when you’re in such a desperate situation?

Morristown accident and personal injury lawyers have the answers you’re looking for. They cannot bring back your loved ones and they cannot heal your injuries, but they can help you forget about financial worries.

Most people naively believe that their insurance will solve their problems, but this is a mistake many end up paying for.

Tip: Don’t negotiate anything with the insurance company without talking to experienced New Jersey personal injury and wrongful death lawyers first.

Insurance companies will try to bully you into settling the claim quickly and on their terms. Never accept the first offer they put on the table. It’s going to be significantly lower than the sum you’re entitled to. They know that, just as they know that you need money desperately.

There are two main reasons why you should speak to an experienced accident attorney first. When you retain an attorney they will conduct their own investigation into the accident. They will review all the documents, police reports, drugs and alcohol tests, technical examinations of the cars, criminal records of the driver-at-fault, everything that can help them establish the true cause of the accident.

If there was some sort of negligence involved in the accident, your trusted New Jersey accident lawyers will aggressively pursue those at fault. If the driver that slammed into your car was drunk or was busy texting, that’s negligence and you can claim substantial damages. The same goes for other types of accidents – slip and falls, dog bites, premises liability, etc. If you slip on the stairs of a store, for instance, you can sue the owners for failing to warn customers the steps were wet. They are required to exercise due care and failing to do so amounts to negligence.

Now, getting a lawyer doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have to go to trial. Personal injury lawyers try to avoid that as much as possible. In most cases, the parties at fault also prefer an out-of-court settlement.

What you need to get to this solution is a no-nonsense lawyer! Someone who won’t be bullied by skilled insurance adjusters. A seasoned lawyer will give them the facts and present them with an estimate for the damages you’ve sustained. And this is the second reason why you need a lawyer that knows how to drive a hard-bargain. Your settlement should cover all your medical expenses, present and future. Also, they should cover your lost wages, and here again you need to consider the future as you don’t know when you’re going to be able to return to work. On top of that, those at fault will need to pay for your pain and suffering, your loss of enjoyment, or loss of companionship. If they ruined your life, they need to pay for the consequences.