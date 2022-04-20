Natural Gas Spill Caused by Truck Accident on Eastbound I-96 in Detroit

Truck accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars.

Clickondetroit – April 6 — According to sources, a major interstate reopened after two semis crashed, causing natural gas spills. The truck accident was reported around 7:30 pm and the freeway was closed at Martin Luther King Boulevard and traffic was routed off at Warren Avenue. The freeway reopened around 9:45 pm.

There were no reports of injuries as responders investigated with HAZMAT suits.

What to do if you suffer from a truck accident

Truck accidents are typically more dangerous than those with cars. Due to the weather, these types of accidents can become worse than in regular conditions. Truck accidents typically carry more weight than regular commercial vehicles and they usually carry additional cargo that can cause additional damage upon impact.

Drivers in the State of Michigan need to take extra precautions while behind the wheel. If you or someone you know has been involved in a truck accident caused in the state of Michigan, or its surrounding areas

It’s suggested to do the following:

Remain calm and get to a safe place.

Call 9/11.

Document the collision with your smartphone with photos, videos, audio recordings, and more.

If you are severely injured, seek medical care.

Go to the hospital if medical care is needed.

Contact your health insurance provider.

Contact your auto insurance provider.

Contact a Detroit Truck Accident Attorney as soon as possible.

