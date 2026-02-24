Leah Partners with PwC UK to Power Agentic Operating Models

Partnership brings agentic operating system with deep domain expertise to support Global Business Services transformation.

London – Leah, a leading Agentic AI company and the pioneer behind Leah Agentic OS, announced a new partnership with PwC UK. The partnership brings together PwC UK’s industry expertise and function excellence alongside Leah’s Agentic OS to power the design, deployment, and scaling of coordinated AI agents in the design and stand up of new-age operating models across Global Business Services (GBS). Leah’s Agentic OS leverages enterprise-grade, domain-native agentic AI to re-architect how core business work gets done.

Global Business Services have traditionally focused on standardization and cost efficiency. Leah Agentic OS enables a fundamentally different approach centered on outcomes, adaptability, and continuous improvement. Leah Agentic OS brings together orchestrators, intelligent flows, and domain-specific agents that can reason, act, and collaborate across end-to-end enterprise processes.

“We see Agentic playing a key role in creating value for organizations as they reimagine their business models,” said Jonathan House, Head of Consulting at PwC UK. “Our clients are looking for operating models where intelligent agents work together across critical business functions, not tools that solve individual tasks in isolation. Leah’s Agentic OS gives us a platform that can support coordinated, agent-driven work at the scale our clients require working alongside and amplifying the investments they have made in business applications.”

For PwC UK clients, the collaboration goes beyond incremental efficiency gains. By coordinating intelligent agents across functional domains, organizations can reimagine how shared services are designed and run, shifting from fragmented, task-based approaches toward operating models built around end-to-end outcomes and consistent decision-making.

“Leah brings the domain expertise organizations need to define their AI strategies and the operating system to put those strategies into practice,” said Sarvarth Misra, CEO and co-founder of Leah. “Working with PwC UK and embedding Leah Agentic OS allows us to help clients move from experimentation to scalable, agent-driven operating models.”

The collaboration builds on Leah’s existing alliance relationship with PwC UK and reinforces its role as a strategic technology partner supporting PwC UK’s AI-led transformation agenda.

For the wider industry, this reflects a shift away from narrow, task-specific AI deployments toward agentic operating systems designed to work across core business functions.

Together, PwC UK and Leah aim to help organizations move beyond experimentation and embedding agentic AI into how work is coordinated, governed, and scaled, particularly within Global Business Services.

About Leah, formerly ContractPodAi

Leah is a global leader in Agentic AI and the pioneer behind the Leah Agentic OS that enables enterprises to build, orchestrate, and govern intelligent agents across legal, procurement, finance, and beyond. Evolving from its award-winning Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Leah Legal solutions, the company has reimagined how enterprises manage contracts, data, and decisions, transforming automation into true enterprise-wide agentic orchestration.

By combining secure, enterprise-grade AI with a flexible, cloud-agnostic architecture, Leah empowers customers to own their agentic ecosystems, connect workflows across functions, and drive measurable ROI and resilience at scale. The company has been recognized as a CLM Visionary by Gartner for five consecutive years and named a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Buy-Side CLM Applications. Headquartered in London, Leah operates globally with offices across New York, Dubai, Sydney, Glasgow, Mumbai, and Singapore.

