Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo Recalled Over Misbranding Issues

Certain Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo products were recently recalled because they may contain chicken and soy, a known allergen, even though they’re not listed on the product’s ingredient list.

Nestle Prepared Foods Company, based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, recently issued a recall for about 29,002 pounds of chicken product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo over concerns the product may contain soy, an undeclared allergen. Additionally, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the affected product also contains chicken, even though chicken isn’t listed on the ingredient list or on the label.

The alfredo product was produced and packaged back on April 22, 2020, and specifically includes the following:

9 1/4-oz. retail carton containing “LEAN CUISINE favorites Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce” with a lot code “0113587812 A,” “0113587812 B,” “0113587812 C,” or “0113587812 D” and a date of “MAY 2021” on side of the label.

The recalled products were “distributed in shipping cartons labeled as Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo bearing the mark of inspection” and were shipped to retailers nationwide. The issue was first discovered when several consumers submitted complaints to the company “that the product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo contained chicken that is not referenced on the label or ingredients.” Fortunately, there have been no reports of adverse reactions linked to consuming the products. However, FSIS is worried that some of the recalled products may still be in consumers’ homes. Because of that, if you have the affected product, you should either toss it or return it for a refund.

If you have questions or concerns about the recall, contact Nestle Prepared Foods Company at (800) 993-8625.

