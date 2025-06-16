Legal Aid and Defender Association Receives Proclamation from Oakland County Board of Commissioners

OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH – The Oakland County Board of Commissioners presented to Legal Aid and Defender Association (LADA) a proclamation in honor of Law Day and LADA’s work in the community. President Michelle Johnson accepted the recognition on behalf of the firm.

“The theme for this year’s Law Day, A Constitution’s Promise: Out of Many, One, speaks directly to the work LADA does every day: ensuring access to legal services for all, regardless of income, says Johnson. “I am deeply proud of my dedicated colleagues at LADA who make meaningful differences in the lives of clients and communities.”

Legal Aid and Defender Association (LADA) is a nonprofit organization serving Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties in Michigan. LADA’s core mission is to help low-income individuals and families navigate the complexities of the civil legal system and overcome barriers to securing basic human rights and access to essential services. With a focus on housing stability, income support and Veteran advocacy, LADA plays a critical role in ensuring that justice is accessible to all, regardless of income.