Legal Divorce v. Emotional Divorce – How Your Delaware Attorney Can Bring Resolution

The word, “divorce” conjures up personal discord, disappointment, and, ultimately, defeat. Most of the input we receive from various forms of media suggests that, “yes,” it will all end in disaster. Movies and television shows suggest that divorce is nothing but terrible and the results, although perhaps comedic, are endless. Does divorce necessarily need to transpire with such emotions?

The truthful answer to this question can be surprising. Although individuals may bring highly-charged emotions into a legal divorce, many, if not most, divorces have the potential to end in a series of compatible resolutions when the parameters for legal and emotional definers are in place. Let’s examine the main parameters of compatible divorce resolutions and how a highly-skilled Delaware law firm can assist in bringing about a divorce dedicated to both your emotional and legal needs.

The first and most critical component of the divorce process will be found in the legal representation you choose. Most of the U.S. population is known for carrying a do-it-yourself attitude. We are also an impatient bunch of folks, eager to get the job done and move on, particularly when talking about the “D” word. The temptation of using an online fill-in-the-blank divorce template that may or may not be valid in Delaware, can bring about an end to your marriage that neither satisfies the legal requirements or the emotional resolution that is needed for your well-being. The divorce process and final dissolution is much more serious and far more complicated than a fill-in-the-blank template. It requires a legal team that is highly-qualified experientially, emotionally connected to your needs, and well-established with a long history of serving in divorce cases.

The second parameter of creating compatible divorce resolutions is found in communication. After securing the legal team who will represent you, you’ll want to carefully communicate your needs and issues with them. They’ll want to understand your emotional needs and will work with you to ensure your issues are fully shared. They will also want to determine which issues are at the forefront of your mind and they will want to hone in on those issues that concern you the most. This is why your communication with your legal team will most certainly influence and possibly determine the outcomes of your divorce.

The simple fact is couples divorce because you no longer agree with each other. This may mean the trust is broken or simply that you’ve gone in separate directions. Whatever the issues that bring you to divorce, you carry the need for an emotional divorce along with a legal divorce. Specifically, this may mean it is emotionally important for you to keep your family pet, retain the artwork in your home, have custody of your children the majority of the time or stay in your family home. Such issues can be highly emotional, yet they can be resolved with compatibility.

The third parameter of creating compatible resolutions is that of making financial compromises with your spouse when necessary during the divorce process. Finances are a difficult subject because each of us has specific wants and needs. When to give in and when to hold fast with the financial results you want and need can easily become entangled with the emotions of the moment. Spouses may choose to adopt an “I will not budge” posture, which unfortunately, may result in endless hours of wasted time and energy, with all parties aware that a serious financial disagreement seems to suggest there will be additional conflicts ahead. Your legal team can assist in moving past such disagreements toward better outcomes.

If the art of negotiating is not one of your personal skills, you can establish your baseline requirements with your legal team and they will represent you fully in this area. Because your goal is an emotional divorce in addition to a legal divorce, you’ll want to ensure you are satisfied with the results of financial conversations and any compromises you have to make. Both will ensure your emotional well-being and comfort in the long run.

The fourth parameter of creating compatible resolutions is personally the most compelling. During this season of your life, it is important to track your physical and emotional health. Implementing changes that benefit you physically will translate to a better ability to articulate fully what you want and need from your marriage dissolution. This means choosing to lower your stress levels by becoming physically more active, reducing anxiety by enjoying the company of others, and encouraging better nutrition by making healthful eating choices. Adopting healthful patterns in each of these physical areas will build emotional health while bringing an encouraging perspective for your future.

The fifth and final parameter in compatible resolutions may be one that you’ll never need. It is the parameter of change. When you’ve arrived at a marriage dissolution that is both an emotional divorce and a legal divorce, the general understanding is that it will always stand. In some cases, however, one party will request an addendum or other change. If the process of creating a series of compatible resolutions has been adopted, it is far more likely that a request for a change in the final agreement can be a compatible one, as well. Your legal team will be able to assist in this case, just as they did during the divorce process.

The divorce process can evolve in a variety of ways. By setting the parameters for compatible resolutions, the results can be personally encouraging. Choosing a highly-skilled legal team, communicating with your legal team, compromising on issues as needed, building your personal health, and revisiting a dissolution if needed, are the parameters that ensure you’ll finish marriage with a positive emotional divorce as well as a legal divorce. Here’s to your success!