Legal Leader Justin J. Wallace Joins Shumaker, Strengthening Firm’s Tax and Real Estate Transaction Capabilities

“Justin brings a rare combination of technical tax depth and practical transactional insight that immediately strengthens our platform,” said Will Blair, Partner and Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line Lead at Shumaker.

TAMPA, FL — Justin J. Wallace has joined Shumaker as Partner and Tax Lead, enhancing its capabilities in tax-driven real estate and business transactions. With a unique practice centered on the tax considerations that shape complex deals, Justin helps clients execute transactions smoothly and strategically—positioning them for long-term growth and success.

“Justin brings a rare combination of technical tax depth and practical transactional insight that immediately strengthens our platform,” said Will Blair, Partner and Corporate, Tax & Transactions Service Line Lead at Shumaker. “His ability to structure complex real estate and corporate transactions with a forward-looking tax strategy enhances the value we deliver to clients.”

Justin advises clients on the tax consequences of a broad range of corporate transactions, from formation and ownership structuring to sales and reorganizations. His experience spans C and S corporations, limited liability companies, and partnerships, enabling him to guide clients through critical decision points with clarity and foresight. By identifying potential tax implications early in the deal process, Justin helps clients mitigate risk, preserve value, and move confidently into the next phase of their business.

On the real estate side of his practice, Justin structures and negotiates joint ventures and addresses the tax and transactional issues that arise within them. He also counsels clients on a variety of real estate investment and transactional matters, including projects in qualified opportunity zones. His integrated approach—combining technical tax acumen with practical deal execution—strengthens Shumaker’s ability to deliver comprehensive counsel to developers, investors, and business owners navigating increasingly sophisticated transactions.

“Justin’s extensive career structuring sophisticated merger and acquisition (M&A), real estate, and investment transactions will significantly enhance the value we provide to our clients” said Shumaker Partner Nick Horner. “He couldn’t have joined us at a better time, given the increase in deal complexity we saw last year as acquirers began incorporating preferred equity and other risk-mitigating strategies into their deal structures. Having someone with Justin’s knowledge and experience not only helps us better navigate increasingly complex deals, but it allows us to offer a stronger value proposition to clients across our Corporate, Tax, and Real Estate groups.”

In addition to his client work, Justin is deeply committed to the legal profession. He has a longstanding record of leadership within The Florida Bar Tax Section, where he currently serves as Co-Director of Section Administration. His prior roles include Co-Director of the Federal Tax Division, Chair of the National Tax Moot Court Competition, and Co-Director of the State Tax Division. Through these positions, Justin has played a key role in mentoring practitioners and shaping tax policy discussions throughout the state.

“I’m excited to join Shumaker and collaborate with a team that is deeply committed to client service and strategic growth,” said Justin. “Tax considerations often drive the ultimate success of a transaction, and I look forward to helping clients navigate those complexities in a way that supports their long-term business objectives while contributing to the continued expansion of the firm’s capabilities.”

ABOUT SHUMAKER

Moving forward with confidence. Shumaker’s team of 300+ attorneys and advisors work together to help move your business forward with confidence.