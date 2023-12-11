Legal Luminary Steven M. Berman Addresses Insolvency Challenges for Service Members at National Conference of Bankruptcy Judge’s ‘Behind the Bench’ Webinar

Steve took center stage during the panel discussion, sharing insights and strategic perspectives on the insolvency challenges faced by Veterans and active-duty military service members.

TAMPA, FL — Shumaker Partner Steven M. Berman, a highly respected legal figure in bankruptcy law, was a panelist at the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges ‘Behind the Bench’ webinar focused on addressing financial issues encountered by service members. The webinar was hosted in coordination with the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI).

Steve took center stage during the panel discussion, sharing insights and strategic perspectives on the insolvency challenges faced by Veterans and active-duty military service members. His extensive litigation practice and work as a member of the ABI’s Veterans Task Force and the Pro Bono Committee within the Task Force, paired with volunteering in providing pro bono bankruptcy and insolvency services and training for United States Navy service members, including Judge Advocate General officers and staff, uniquely positioned him to provide guidance on navigating the intricate financial terrain.

“Being able to assist Veterans with their financial issues is not just an honor, but a deeply meaningful responsibility,” Steve said. “Their sacrifices for our country deserve our unwavering support, and it is a privilege to assist them with their financial issues and well-being.”

Steve has dedicated a great deal of his career to focusing on Veteran’s affairs, including being instrumental in creating a pilot program linking Veterans in need of insolvency legal representation to lawyers who can help address their financial issues in Florida, and a program to assist active duty service members and veterans facing financial insolvency.

In practice for more than 30 years, Steve is a seasoned trial lawyer. His deep bench has positioned him as leader not only in the community, but also in the firm, where he serves as Shumaker’s Financial Institutions and Insurance Business Sector Chair. Steve is widely recognized for his solutions-oriented approach and focuses his practice on business bankruptcy litigation, representing creditors, investors, distressed debt lenders, trustees, committees, and business entities litigating disputes in bankruptcy court.

