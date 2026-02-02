Legal Services NYC Names Maribel Martinez-Gunter as Project Director of Bronx Legal Services

“As a longtime Bronx resident, I am honored to serve as Project Director of Bronx Legal Services,” said Maribel Martinez-Gunter.

NEW YORK, NY – Legal Services NYC (LSNYC) announces Maribel Martinez-Gunter as Project Director of Bronx Legal Services, a program of Legal Services NYC which provides free legal services to thousands of low-income Bronx residents each year. Martinez-Gunter has served as Interim Project Director of Bronx Legal Services since early 2025.

“Having Maribel step into this role fills me with pride and deep confidence in the future of Bronx Legal Services,” said Shervon Small, Executive Director of Legal Services NYC. “For more than three decades, Maribel has led with heart, courage, and an unwavering commitment to low-income New Yorkers. She brings not only exceptional legal and leadership experience, but also compassion, integrity, and a profound respect for the communities we serve. I am excited to work alongside her and inspired by all that we will accomplish together for the Bronx.”

Martinez-Gunter has been with Legal Services NYC for over 18 years, serving first as a staff attorney and later as a leader of the Family Law and Immigration practices in its Manhattan office. Her accomplishments include successfully leading the Upper Manhattan Domestic Violence Services Collaborative, launching the annual Shine the Light in Harlem events, building a mental health–legal partnership with a major New York hospital, and helping to create Day One, a youth-focused nonprofit empowering young people to combat dating violence—among many other achievements.

“We are beyond excited to have Maribel lead Bronx Legal Services as the permanent Project Director,” said Evette Soto-Maldonado, Board Chair of Bronx Legal Services. “In the relatively short amount of time she has served as interim Project Director, she has proven herself to be a smart and capable leader, initiating new projects and partnerships which have already positively impacted our clients. Maribel is working on further innovations she hopes will allow the office to better serve Bronx residents, a community she has been a part of for over four decades. With Maribel at the helm, I can’t wait to see the great things Bronx Legal Services will do in the future.”

“As a longtime Bronx resident, I am honored to serve as Project Director of Bronx Legal Services,” said Maribel Martinez-Gunter. “At a time when so many New Yorkers are fighting to keep their homes, families, and basic necessities, our role has never been more critical. With offices in the heart of the community, and a staff that is creative and compassionate, we are here to ensure Bronx residents are not facing these challenges alone. I am excited to work alongside our team and supporters to help ensure families across the Bronx can live safe, healthy, and dignified lives.”

Maribel is a graduate of New York University and The City University of New York School of Law and is a Leadership Fellow Alum of the Executive Certificate Program at Austin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs of Baruch College. She serves on two Boards and is frequently a guest lecturer for law school and college classes.

Learn more about Bronx Legal Services here.

About Legal Services NYC



Legal Services NYC fights poverty and seeks racial, social, and economic justice for low-income New Yorkers. For over 50 years, LSNYC has challenged systemic injustices that trap people in poverty and helped clients meet basic needs for housing, income and economic security, family and immigration stability, education, and health care. LSNYC fights every day to ensure New Yorkers and their families have access to the services, resources, and protections they need to survive. http://www.legalservicesnyc.org/