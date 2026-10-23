Legora and Sirion Partner to Bring Agentic Legal AI and Enterprise Contract Intelligence Together in One Connected Experience

New integration combines the sophistication of Sirion’s context-aware contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform with the power of Legora’s AI for legal work.

Legora, the agentic operating system for legal work, and Sirion, the AI-native CLM platform powering contract-aware enterprises, announced a strategic partnership that connects the two platforms so enterprise legal teams can deliver superior results. The integration lets in-house legal teams bring the commercial context held in Sirion, including contracts, precedents and the negotiated terms within them, into Legora, and run Legora-powered legal research within Sirion, with existing Sirion access controls carried through to Legora.

In-house legal teams are being asked to manage rising contract volumes and respond faster to regulatory change. Yet legal research and contract management have historically lived in separate systems, forcing lawyers to move information manually between platforms. This partnership is designed to close that gap.

Together, Sirion and Legora will give in-house legal teams a connected path from authoritative legal insight to day-to-day contract workflows.

AI grounded in commercial context: Directly on the Legora platform, mutual customers will be able to search for and pull in contracts, precedents, and key commercial terms and contract intelligence from Sirion to generate legal insights, summaries, contract drafts, and more, grounded in what the business has actually agreed to.

Contracting grounded in prevailing law: While drafting, reviewing, or negotiating in Sirion, users will be able to draw on Legora’s legal research to check each contract against prevailing case law, legislation, and regulations. Legora returns research-backed answers with citations, along with suggested amendments to address the issues it surfaces. Every citation links to the exact source passage, so lawyers can verify each conclusion against primary law.

Single system of record: Sirion remains the system of record for all draft and executed contracts, with no manual downloading and re-uploading between platforms.

Sirion access controls, applied in Legora: Permissions defined in Sirion carry through to Legora automatically, so users can only see and act on contracts they are already entitled to access in Sirion. There is no separate permission set to maintain and no approval step to clear before work can begin.

“Strong contracting depends on two things: the full commercial picture and a clear view of the law. With this partnership, Sirion users get Legora’s legal research at every stage of contracting, and Legora users get the complete contract context that lives in Sirion. That’s how enterprise legal teams deliver superior outcomes,” said Ajay Agrawal, CEO of Sirion.

“By connecting Legora and Sirion, we’re bringing our customers’ contract repositories directly into the agentic operating system where legal work gets done, and helping them keep those contracts aligned with prevailing law,” said Max Junestrand, CEO of Legora. “This is what enterprise-ready looks like: Legora meets legal teams inside the stack they already run, respects the permissions they’ve set, and takes them from a question about the law to action on a contract without switching platforms.”

The partnership reflects Sirion’s commitment to making verified commercial context available to every function, system, workflow and agent across the enterprise, including the AI tools legal teams rely on every day. For Legora, the partnership extends its commitment to serving in-house legal teams and law firms by connecting to the core systems they already depend on. Sirion is the latest addition to Legora’s growing ecosystem of integrations across the modern legal stack. The Legora-Sirion integration will roll out in phases, beginning with select beta customers. Broader availability and additional capabilities will be communicated to mutual customers over time.

“Enterprises are moving quickly to put agentic AI to work in legal, but the value of those agents depends on the context they act on,” said Patrick Reymann, Research Director, Procurement Applications and Agents, IDC. “Legal AI platforms bring the reasoning. Enterprise contract intelligence platforms hold the negotiated commitments. Connecting the two in both directions, with governance carried through, gives legal teams something neither could offer alone: answers grounded in both the law and the business’s own agreements, so they can move faster, reduce risk and protect the value their contracts were negotiated to deliver.”

About Legora

Legora is the agentic operating system for legal work, supporting lawyers in research, review, and drafting across complex matters. It is used by more than 130,000 legal professionals at more than 2,000 leading law firms and in-house legal teams across over 80 markets.

About Sirion

Sirion is the leading AI-native contract lifecycle management platform, helping enterprises store, create, and manage contracts with greater intelligence and control. By combining a conversational interface with specialized AI agents, Sirion enables organizations to manage contractual risk, improve compliance, and gain deeper insight across millions of contracts. Sirion supports more than seven million contracts across over 100 languages for many of the world’s largest enterprises.