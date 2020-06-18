Lex Machina Launches Public-Facing COVID-19 Impact Analyzer App to Track Impacts on Federal Litigation

LexMachina, a LexisNexis company, announced a significant new addition to its product: The ​COVID-19 Impact Analyzer App​ (the “COVID App”). The COVID App provides data and analytics to understand the impact that COVID-19 has had and continues to have on federal district court litigation. In addition, a version of the COVID App will be made widely available to the public, in keeping with Lex Machina’s public interest origins. By launching the COVID App, Lex Machina allows individuals and organizations to analyze data from new cases filed in the federal district court since February of 2020.

The COVID App provides data and analytics regarding:

New total case filings

New case filings by practice area

Findings (i.e., court-enforceable determinations)

Complaints that mention COVID-19 or related terms

The data and analytics presented by the COVID App offer valuable insights into case filing trends, as well as the behavior of the federal courts during the pandemic. For data and analytics on:

Whether new case filings dropped off during the early part of the coronavirus shutdown of all public non-essential activities, see the data on filings.

How active courts have been in making decisions in ongoing cases, see the data on findings.

How many cases were potentially filed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, see the data on complaints.

To provide the highest quality of Legal Analytics in the market, Lex Machina used a combination of machine learning and attorney review to develop the COVID App. With the release of the COVID App, members of the general public can join subscribers in using Lex Machina’s proprietary analytics to discover valuable insights into the effect of COVID-19 on the federal district court system.

“There are many aspects of our new COVID-19 Impact Analyzer App that break new ground, but there are two that I want to emphasize,” said Karl Harris, Lex Machina’s CEO. “First, we are making our COVID App available to the wider public, because it’s important for us to stay true to our public interest roots in a time of such global uncertainty. Second, this is the only Legal Analytics product out there that is efficiently and accurately analyzing what the pandemic is doing to the federal court system. With our COVID App, people no longer have to speculate what the effect of COVID-19 has been on the legal profession—now, we provide you with the data so you can know.”