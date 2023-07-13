LexisNexis Adds Agreement Analysis to the Lexis+ Ecosystem to Aid Transactional Attorneys

New tool harnesses the power of extractive AI, leveraging expert legal content and 7 million clauses to help quickly analyze, negotiate, and finalize transactional agreements.

NEW YORK – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, announced an expansion of its document analysis tools into the transactional space. Agreement Analysis, the newest enhancement to the Lexis+® ecosystem, reduces the manual tasks that accompany researching, negotiating, and finalizing transactional agreements. The product currently supports M&A transactions, including merger, stock purchase and asset purchase agreements, with more transactions coming in future releases.

Agreement Analysis uses AI to extract and recommend alternate clause language from seven million clauses publicly filed in SEC EDGAR documents, and from Practical Guidance sample clauses, templates and agreements. From there, attorneys can quickly compare alternate language for the most highly negotiated clauses in their document, and leverage drafting guidance and insights from Practical Guidance and benchmarking data points from Market Standards, to effectively customize clauses for a transaction.

“Transactional attorneys spend a significant amount of time analyzing clause language in large, complex documents to produce the most favorable terms and ensure they haven’t overlooked anything,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK and Ireland. “Agreement Analysis extracts and delivers on-point alternative clause language from seven million clauses and presents them along with drafting insights and guidance in a way that saves time and improves attorney knowledge and efficiency.”

Upon uploading a document, an intuitive dashboard extracts and displays pertinent deal parameters, and a breakdown of the available alternative language for the most highly negotiated clauses. It also provides links to source documents and related Practical Guidance content and tools, including Market Standards and the State Law Comparison Tool.

Agreement Analysis parses lengthy documents into an easily navigable clause outline and recommends semantically relevant yet meaningfully diverse alternate clauses that can be selected and compared side-by-side for easy review, analysis and editing. Relevant drafting notes, data points and other Practical Guidance content provide additional point-of-view positioning and jurisdictional information, helping users understand drafting nuances underpinning each provision. Once edited, the finalized clause can be inserted into the original document.

“Agreement Analysis dramatically improves the entire transactional drafting and review process for all parties involved and exemplifies our commitment to improving the lives of legal professionals through the combined application of advanced technologies, industry-leading content and workflow efficiencies,” said Jeff Pfeifer, Chief Product Officer, LexisNexis North America, UK and Ireland. “With Agreement Analysis, we’re continuing to add value to the Lexis+ ecosystem, while enabling legal professionals to develop higher impact transactional documents in less time. Our solution relies on extractive AI, technology that improves decision insights for our customers. Extractive AI is also a fundamental building block for our next-generation generative AI solutions, like the recently announced Lexis+ AI.”

