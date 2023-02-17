LexisNexis Canada Launches the Lexis+ Canada Legal News Hub and  Rebrands “The Lawyer’s Daily” as Law360 Canada

Powered by Law360 Canada, the Legal News Hub delivers industry-leading news directly into the Lexis+ workflow to keep Canadian legal professionals better informed.

Toronto – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of legal information and analytics, simultaneously announced the launch of the Lexis+™ Canada Legal News Hub and the rebranding of their Canadian news service, The Lawyer’s Daily, as Law360™ Canada. The Lexis+ Canada Legal News Hub will ensure legal professionals keep up to date on the latest news, trends and changes that impact the business and practice of law – intuitively accessible within their established Lexis+ workflow.

Located within the Lexis+ Canada Experience Dock, the Legal News Hub adds current awareness functionality to Lexis+, enabling users to stay informed on breaking news and developments that impact the legal profession. All Lexis+ Canada users can browse news headlines and summaries from Law360 Canada, and those with an existing legal news subscription can drill deeper into the news stories and content from within the familiar Lexis+ environment.

“With the launch of the Legal News Hub, LexisNexis has extended the functionality of the Lexis+ ecosystem,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, LexisNexis North America, UK and Ireland. “Bringing the latest stories from our news service into Lexis+ Canada allows legal professionals to stay current on the news that matters to them, and seamlessly link to other content within the Lexis+ ecosystem.”

Powered by award-winning journalism and content from Law360 Canada, the Lexis+ Legal News Hub experience includes the following sections:

Top Stories : A continuously updated, editorially curated list of the most important recent legal headlines and summaries delivered via an image-rich, visually stimulating interface.

: A continuously updated, editorially curated list of the most important recent legal headlines and summaries delivered via an image-rich, visually stimulating interface. Trending Articles: Stories trending on Law360 Canada will be highlighted on the main page, giving users quick insights into what their industry peers consider relevant.

Stories trending on Law360 Canada will be highlighted on the main page, giving users quick insights into what their industry peers consider relevant. Practice Areas: All current content from the 14 practice areas and legal topics covered.

All current content from the 14 practice areas and legal topics covered. Integrated Search: Users can search current news from Law360 Canada within Legal News Hub then expand their search to all news and legal news sources available on the Lexis+ Legal Research tab with a single click.

Future iterations of the Lexis+ Canada Legal News Hub will bring new features, additional news and practice-specific content, and personalization tools to maximize the reader experience.

“Keeping current on the latest developments in the law, the legal industry or a particular practice is a natural part of every legal professional’s daily workflow and is essential for providing timely and informative client counsel and effective business development initiatives,” said Eric Wright, CEO LexisNexis Canada. “Law360 provides legal practitioners with the single best source for all of their legal news needs, and Lexis+ delivers it when, where and how they need it most.”

With the rebrand, Law360 Canada becomes the third edition of the global legal news authority, joining the United States and United Kingdom editions in reaching a global audience of more than 2.5 million readers daily. With nearly 40 years of prestige publishing experience, the new Law360 Canada will serve as a local platform to report on the country’s critical legal news and coverage as it happens across 14 practice areas.

“The decision to rebrand The Lawyer’s Daily as Law360 Canada reflects our commitment to expand our premium legal news offering world-wide while still maintaining the local, on-the-ground reporting and expert analysis that our readers in each market expect,” said Rachel Travers, Vice President and General Manager of Law360. “Law360 Canada strengthens our position in legal news in North America and serves as an exciting addition to our expanding global network.”

Existing The Lawyer’s Daily subscribers will continue to receive uninterrupted access to the same trusted content they have relied on for nearly 40 years, either at www.law360.ca or via the Lexis+ Canada Legal News Hub.

For more information about Law360, Lexis+ Canada and the Legal News Hub, please visit https://www.lexisnexis.ca/en-ca/products/lexis-plus/legal-news-hub.page.