LexisNexis Launches Lexis+ AI, a Generative AI Solution with Hallucination-Free, Linked Legal Citations

New solution transforms legal work with the fastest legal generative AI on the market, delivering fully encrypted, secure interactions with accurate results in seconds.

NEW YORK – LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, announced general availability of Lexis+ AI™ for U.S. customers, a generative AI solution designed to transform legal work. Lexis+ AI delivers trusted results in a familiar, easy-to-use interface with hallucination-free, linked legal citations that combine the power of generative AI with proprietary LexisNexis search technology, Shepard’s Citations functionality, and authoritative content.

Developed with commercial preview users from leading global law firms, corporate legal departments, small law firms, and U.S. courts, Lexis+ AI answers are grounded in the world’s largest repository of accurate and exclusive legal content from LexisNexis. Lexis+ AI provides comprehensive results in seconds versus minutes, making it multiple times faster than any other legal generative AI solution available today. The solution’s AI capabilities were built internally at LexisNexis with world-leading tech partnerships, enabling the company to rapidly introduce new features and technology in a native environment and provide customers with a seamlessly integrated ecosystem.

Lexis+ AI is the only legal generative AI solution with citations linked in its responses, providing trusted legal results backed by verifiable authority. It minimizes the risk of invented content, or hallucinations, and checks all citations against Shepard’s to ensure citation validation. The solution also offers users the ability to input specific citations to verify accuracy and flag when a citation might be wrong. Customers can give instant feedback within the product to continually improve product performance, content relevance, and overall product accuracy.

Lexis+ AI features conversational search, intelligent legal drafting, insightful summarization, and document upload capabilities, all supported by state-of-the-art encryption and privacy technology to keep sensitive data secure:

Conversational search simplifies complex and time-consuming legal research by enabling users to conversationally interact with Lexis+ AI, explore new insights, and ask for adjusted and refined output.

simplifies complex and time-consuming legal research by enabling users to conversationally interact with Lexis+ AI, explore new insights, and ask for adjusted and refined output. Document drafting instantly produces legal arguments, contract clauses, and client communications from a simple user prompt.

instantly produces legal arguments, contract clauses, and client communications from a simple user prompt. Summarization functionality delivers case summaries in seconds with more content and capabilities coming soon.

functionality delivers case summaries in seconds with more content and capabilities coming soon. Document upload capabilities enable users to rapidly analyze, summarize, and extract key insights from legal documents.

Lexis+ AI offers industry-leading data security and attention to privacy. Uploaded documents are always purged at the end of each session and users can easily manage or delete their prompt conversation history. The solution is continually improving with hundreds of thousands of rated answer samples by LexisNexis legal subject matter experts used for model tuning. LexisNexis employs over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and subject matter experts to develop, test, and validate its solutions and deliver comprehensive, accurate information.

“This is a moment unlike any we’ve seen in the legal industry, and we are delighted to deliver generative AI that will safely and securely accelerate our customers’ success,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of LexisNexis North America, UK, and Ireland. “Lexis+ AI gives legal professionals a significant competitive advantage by driving improved speed, productivity, and work quality gains for law firms and their clients.”

LexisNexis deploys ethical, powerful generative AI solutions with a flexible, multi-model approach that prioritizes using the best model for each individual legal use case. This approach includes working with large language models like Anthropic’s Claude 2, hosted on Amazon Bedrock from Amazon Web Services (AWS), and OpenAI’s GPT-4 and ChatGPT, hosted on Microsoft Azure.

“It’s gratifying to see our longstanding relationship and joint innovation with LexisNexis Legal & Professional continue to grow, especially in this new era of generative AI,” said Scott Liska, Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services. “LexisNexis was an early adopter of Amazon Bedrock, using the service to customize a foundation model and launch Lexis+ AI on AWS. The result is a cloud solution that dramatically improves productivity for legal professionals, harnessing the power of LexisNexis’ search and legal citation technology and our shared commitment to security and privacy.”

“Together with the LexisNexis team, we have built a custom, fine-tuned model that achieves significant performance gains in legal use cases such as drafting legal memos, identifying relevant case law, and legal document summarization and upload, while prioritizing safety,” said Neerav Kingsland, Anthropic’s Head of Strategic Partnerships. “Our companies are working together to build responsible AI solutions that boost efficiency and productivity for legal professionals, and we are excited about how Lexis+ AI will start to transform their work.”

LexisNexis is responsibly developing legal AI solutions with human oversight. LexisNexis, part of RELX, follows the RELX Responsible AI Principles, considering the real-world impact of its solutions on people and taking action to prevent the creation or reinforcement of unfair bias.

The Lexis+ AI Insider program, which is open to all legal professionals, is designed to support the legal industry with generative AI education and LexisNexis breaking news on the latest AI developments. More than 12,000 Insiders have signed up to be among the first to experience Lexis+ AI. To sign up for the Lexis+ AI Insider program, visit www.lexisnexis.com/ai-insider.

With unprecedented pre-sales of Lexis+ AI, onboarding for customers in the U.S. is currently being scheduled. For more information on Lexis+ AI and to sign up for a demo, visit www.lexisnexis.com/ai. In the meantime, here is a short demo on YouTube.

