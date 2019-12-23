LexisNexis State Net Launches Major Upgrades, Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation

An advanced new platform, search engine, and analytics for government affairs and compliance professionals is the perfect way to celebrate 50 years of innovation.

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® announced significant upgrades to the State Net® platform, which the world’s leading companies, associations and law firms rely on to monitor, comply with, and respond to legislation and regulation. State Net provides unmatched content, speed, and analytics, helping government affairs and compliance professionals act quickly and confidently. With the announcement of search, content, design, and analytical improvements, State Net extends its leadership in legislative and regulatory tracking and engagement.

“Government affairs and compliance work has never been more complex. Professionals must quickly make sense of massive amounts of information coming from legislatures and agencies,” said Daniel Lewis, vice president of product at LexisNexis Legal & Professional. “The vast majority of legislation and regulation takes place at the state, county and city level, which requires understanding and monitoring thousands of jurisdictions. This year State Net celebrates its fiftieth anniversary, and we’ve poured those years of experience into advanced new software that provides deeper insights, faster results, more content, and cutting-edge analytics.”

State Net’s significant upgrades include:

A faster cloud-based infrastructure that supports advanced analytics and serves more content from more sources.

A new search engine that gives instant access to our unmatched collection of legislative and regulatory content, with highly relevant results.

Unique and proprietary Momentum Analytics, which helps professionals focus their time by identifying bills that are moving rapidly or slowly through the legislative process.

A one-stop dashboard that enables professionals to track all the legislation that matters to them in one place, easily seeing changes, amendments, and notes.

Monitoring government activity for hundreds of the largest cities and counties.

These upgrades expand on State Net’s trusted tools for tracking legislation and regulation, receiving timely alerts of key events, and sharing intelligence between colleagues and organizations.

“For 50 years, State Net has been a trusted resource, bringing key insights to business, compliance and government affairs leaders to make informed decisions,” said Lewis. “With today’s rapidly evolving legal, legislative and regulatory landscape, helping our customers track and respond to issues has never been more important. That’s why we’re continuing to invest in the State Net platform with innovative technology, great service and unmatched expertise to help organizations participate in government and comply with the law.”

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.