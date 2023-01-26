LGBTQ+ Youth Identify as Religious, Yet Often Feel Unwelcome

A recent report conducted by the LGBTQ+ advocacy group PFLAG has found that one in five LGBTQ+ young people between the ages of 13 and 24 identify as spiritual or religious and view religion as an important part of their identity. This finding highlights the complex relationship that many LGBTQ+ individuals have with religion, as they often face discrimination and rejection within religious communities.

The report surveyed over 1,000 LGBTQ+ young people and found that 20% identified as spiritual or religious. While some may find support and community within religious settings, others may face discrimination and rejection. Nearly half of respondents said they had been rejected by a religious community due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, and over a third reported feeling judged by religious people.

These findings underscore the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals within religious communities. Many LGBTQ+ individuals may feel drawn to religion for its community and support, but can also be met with discrimination and rejection. This is an irony that needs to be addressed and eliminated. It is crucial for religious communities to be more welcoming and accepting of LGBTQ+ individuals, and to work towards creating an environment where all individuals feel valued and respected.

There are several ways that these communities can create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals. One important step is educating members on LGBTQ+ issues and promoting understanding and acceptance. This can involve hosting workshops or seminars, bringing in guest speakers, or providing resources such as books or articles on the subject.

In addition, adopting policies that support LGBTQ+ individuals and make it clear that they are welcome and valued members of the community is critical. This can include things like allowing LGBTQ+ individuals to serve in leadership roles, or including language in statements of belief that affirms the equality and dignity of LGBTQ+ people.

Creating a more inclusive atmosphere within a religious community, no matter its structure, also involves actively working to create a welcoming and accepting culture within the community. This can involve things like using inclusive language, displaying symbols or messages of support for LGBTQ+ people, and actively reaching out to and welcoming LGBTQ+ individuals into the community.

It is also important to recognize the diversity of experiences and beliefs among LGBTQ+ individuals. Some may identify as spiritual or religious, while others may not. It is crucial to respect and honor the beliefs and choices of all individuals and how they identify, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.