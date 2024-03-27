The Liability of Crashing into a Bridge

Unthinkable tragedies are only unthinkable until they happen. Take what occurred recently in Baltimore when a cargo ship lost power and ran directly into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse. How can you ever figure out who’s to blame for something as complicated as that?

You can start by looking at what we know so far about the iconic bridge, the cargo ship Dali, and the response from authorities. It looks like the bridge was in good shape before the ship hit it, having gotten a fair rating during its last federal inspection just a few years ago. The ship is another story. It lost power after leaving the Port of Baltimore and collided into the Key Bridge. Authorities responded promptly and stopped more cars from entering the bridge.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility to think someone in connection to the ship, like the captain, owner, or a crew member had something to do with the incident. Navigating the complicated waters that are the potential liability of this tragedy requires the expertise of a Baltimore personal injury attorney.