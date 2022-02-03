Listeria Outbreak Linked to Recalled Packaged Salads Kills 2, Sickens 17

The CDC and FDA are sounding the alarm over a recall of packaged salad that has already killed two and sickened 17 people across 13 states.

A listeria outbreak linked to recalled bags of salad has sickened 17 and killed two people across 13 states, according to the FDA and CDC. The bagged garden salad was produced by Dole Fresh Vegetables and sold under a handful of different brand names, including “Dole, Kroger, and Nature’s Promise.”

The bagged salad products were recalled late last year after a sample “tested positive for listeria monocytogenes,” a potentially deadly organism. Since that initial recall, the company has expanded the recall to include other products “containing iceberg lettuce produced by contaminated equipment.”

According to the recall notice, the products were shipped to retailers throughout Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The Use-by dates range between December 22, 2021, and January 9, 2022.

If you have any of the recalled products in your home, you should throw them away or return them for a refund immediately.

Sources:

Listeria outbreak tied to Dole salads kills two and sickens 17, CDC says

A listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads has killed 2 and sickened 17, the CDC say