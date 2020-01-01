Listeria Outbreak Prompts Recall of Ramen Noodles

Veggie Noodle Co. is recalling some of its ramen noodle products that may contain eggs connected to a listeria outbreak.

Ramen fans beware. Earlier this week, Veggie Noodle Co. issued a nationwide recall of its Cece’s brand of Fresh Veggie Ramen with Chicken Broth over concerns that the hard-boiled eggs included with the ramen noodles may be connected to a multi-state listeria outbreak.

The recall stems from a recent one issued by Almark Foods, a Georgia-based company that Veggie Noodle Co. “gets the hard-boiled eggs for its products.” Earlier in December 2019, Almark Foods issued a recall after the “U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company that the hard-boiled eggs produced at its facility in Gainesville were likely contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” a potentially deadly bacteria. As a result, Almark recalled “all retail, pillow pack, pouch pack, frozen diced and protein kit products from the Gainesville facility.”

So far, seven people throughout five states have been infected with listeria due to the outbreak. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infected people reside in Texas, Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Maine. Sadly, one person has died from the infection.

For now, the CDC is advising consumers to avoid any and all recalled products linked to the outbreak. If you or someone you know has the affected products, including the recently recalled ramen products, you should return them for a refund or toss them in the trash. Listeria bacteria is dangerous, more so for the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and people with compromised immune systems. Because of the severity of the matter, the CDC is continuing to monitor the outbreak and intends to update the public if details surrounding the outbreak change.

Sources:

RAMEN NOODLES RECALLED OVER LISTERIA CONCERNS AFTER OUTBREAK OF ILLNESS

Veggie ramen sold nationwide recalled over listeria concerns