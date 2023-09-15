Local Attorneys Excel in Leadership Programs, Bolstering Community Engagement in Sarasota

Both Ryan and David recognize the value of these leadership programs, and they are ready to be positive and impactful difference makers for clients and in the communities they serve.

SARASOTA, FL — Shumaker attorneys Ryan M. Guerin and David B. Heedy have recently made notable advances in developing their leadership skills through participation in prominent local leadership programs. Ryan had been selected as a member of the Leadership Manatee Class of 2024, and David has been chosen to serve as a member of the Leadership Sarasota Class of 2024.

As a member of the 40th Leadership Manatee Class, Ryan joins a select group of participants who will have the opportunity to inspire change in the region. Leadership Manatee is a program of the Manatee Chamber Foundation in partnership with Bradenton Kiwanis that is designed to expose business and community leaders to the opportunities and challenges facing Manatee County while honing their leadership skills to make a difference in the community.

“I am excited for this unique opportunity to collaborate with fellow professionals from various sectors, contributing to understanding the challenges and opportunities facing the Manatee community,” Ryan said. “I hope my participation strengthens the legal community’s resolve to contribute positively to the growth and prosperity of the area.”

Recognizing the value of leadership programs, David welcomes the experience offered as a member of the Leadership Sarasota program, which is renowned for its rigorous selection process and comprehensive curriculum. Leadership Sarasota empowers individuals with the knowledge, skills, and networks necessary to tackle the most pressing challenges facing the Sarasota region. David’s inclusion in the Class of 2024 underscores his dedication to making a meaningful impact on the community and beyond.

“I am eager to work alongside the esteemed members of the Leadership Sarasota Class of 2024,” said David. “I am committed to leveraging this experience to further contribute to the growth and prosperity of our community.”

Ryan and David have also demonstrated their commitment to the betterment of Sarasota through their active involvement in legal matters.

As a member of Shumaker’s Labor, Employment and Benefits Service Line, Ryan primarily focuses in the area of labor and employment but also covers an array of general and complex commercial litigation matters.

David is a member of Shumaker’s Corporate, Tax and Transactions and Wealth Strategies Service Lines. He believes that being an attorney is one of the most intellectually rewarding jobs there is because one needs to be a problem-solver, an analyst, and a creative thinker in order to best serve the client.

Both Ryan and David recognize the value of these leadership programs, and they are ready to be positive and impactful difference makers for clients and in the communities they serve.

