Loneliest States this Holiday Season

Undeniably, the pandemic brings depression, grief, and loss – all bring Americans loneliness this holiday.
This holiday season is very different from the past. We’re living in the COVID-19 era, which might mean there will be no celebrations, no family gatherings. In other words, this holiday season may be a lonely season for many Americans.
50 U.S states and the District of Columbia were measured against 7 different metrics (as below) to reveal the loneliest states these holidays. The higher the OVERALL score – with 10 being the highest possible score, and 0 being the lowest possible – the lonelier the state is.
We researched 7 different factors that can make U.S residents lonely this Christmas and New Year Eve. To standardize our results and find the overall score, all 7 factors have been evenly ranked between 0-10. The lowest possible score is 0 and the highest possible score is 10. Here is the formula we used to get our results:
Score (i)=10 . ( ( (x(i) – x (min) ) / ( (x(max) – x(min) ) )
Metrics
Unemployment Rate
No one can fully enjoy Christmas without a job. When you’re unemployed, you won’t have money for celebrations. That’s why we take this factor into account.
Data is sourced from: https://www.bls.gov/news.release/laus.nr0.htm (As of September 2020)
Percentage of Immigrants
Many immigrants are still struggling to blend in with their communities. That’s why it’s hard for them to find a companion this holiday season.
We looked into the percentage of the foreign-born population in each state.
Data is sourced from: census.gov (As of 2019)
Number of COVID-19 Reported Cases
Data is sourced from: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/national/coronavirus-us-cases-deaths/ (As of November 24th, 2020)
Social Distancing Policy
We looked into the detailed policies of each state. The stricter the policies, the higher the “loneliness score”.
Data is sourced from:
https://www.nga.org/coronavirus-mitigation-actions/
https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/issue-brief/state-data-and-policy-actions-to-address-coronavirus/
(As of November 20th, 2020)
Please click on the image below for more information, including a list of the most lonely and least lonely states this 2020 holiday season.
