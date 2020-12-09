Loneliest States this Holiday Season

No one can fully enjoy Christmas without a job. When you’re unemployed, you won’t have money for celebrations. That’s why we take this factor into account.

Data is sourced from: https://www.bls.gov/news.release/laus.nr0.htm (As of September 2020)

Percentage of Immigrants

Many immigrants are still struggling to blend in with their communities. That’s why it’s hard for them to find a companion this holiday season.

We looked into the percentage of the foreign-born population in each state.

Data is sourced from: census.gov (As of 2019)

Number of COVID-19 Reported Cases

Undeniably, the pandemic brings depression, grief, and loss – all bring Americans loneliness this holiday.

Data is sourced from: https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2020/national/coronavirus-us-cases-deaths/ (As of November 24th, 2020)

Social Distancing Policy

We looked into the detailed policies of each state. The stricter the policies, the higher the “loneliness score”.

Data is sourced from:

https://www.nga.org/coronavirus-mitigation-actions/

https://www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/issue-brief/state-data-and-policy-actions-to-address-coronavirus/

(As of November 20th, 2020)

Please click on the image below for more information, including a list of the most lonely and least lonely states this 2020 holiday season.

LegalReader thanks our friends at Click Cupid for permission to publish an excerpt of this piece. The original is found here.