Researchers found longer sleep was associated with increased death rates among adults with heart disease.

Adults living with heart disease who regularly sleep for nine hours or longer each night may face a greater risk of dying than those who get seven to eight hours of rest, according to a study examining sleep habits and long-term health outcomes. Researchers found that longer sleep was associated with higher death rates from both heart-related conditions and other causes. The research, published in the journal PLOS One, examined health information from 3,287 U.S. adults who reported having heart disease.

The data came from the 2004 National Health Interview Survey and was later matched with records from the National Death Index. Researchers followed death records through December 31, 2019, allowing them to track outcomes over roughly 15 years. Participants were classified as having heart disease if they reported previously being diagnosed with coronary heart disease, experiencing a heart attack or receiving a diagnosis involving another heart condition. Their reported daily sleep time was divided into three groups: six hours or fewer, seven to eight hours, and nine hours or longer. By the end of the follow-up period, nearly half of the participants had died. Overall, 49.4% of those included in the study were no longer alive. Heart-related conditions accounted for 16.7% of all participants, while another 32.6% died from causes unrelated to heart disease.

When researchers compared the different sleep groups, those reporting nine or more hours of sleep had a noticeably higher risk of death than participants who slept seven to eight hours. The findings remained after researchers accounted for several factors that could affect health, including age, body weight, smoking, alcohol use, exercise habits, diabetes and high blood pressure. People in the longest sleep group had a 51% greater risk of dying from any cause. Their risk of death from heart-related conditions was 53% higher, while their risk of dying from other causes was 50% higher compared with those getting seven to eight hours of sleep.

The findings did not establish the same level of risk regarding higher death rates for people who slept six hours or less. Short sleep was associated with a higher risk of death from causes unrelated to heart disease in the initial analysis, but that connection became weaker after additional health and lifestyle factors were considered.

Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist, explained that sleep is closely connected to several processes that affect heart health. Blood pressure, blood sugar control, inflammation and hormones that regulate appetite can all be affected by sleep patterns. Changes in these areas may influence a person’s chances of developing complications. However, the researchers cautioned against interpreting the findings as proof that sleeping too long directly causes death. The study examined existing health records and reported sleep habits rather than assigning participants different sleep schedules. As a result, it could identify connections but could not establish that longer sleep was responsible for the higher death rates.

For people living with heart conditions, changes in sleep patterns may be worth discussing with a medical provider. Regularly needing more sleep, waking up feeling exhausted or experiencing ongoing daytime tiredness could point to an underlying concern that deserves attention. Paying attention to both sleep duration and how rested a person feels may provide useful information when monitoring overall health.

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Common sleep habit linked to 50% higher death risk in heart patients, recent study finds

Long Sleep Tied To 50% Higher Death Risk For Heart Patients