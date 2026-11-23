The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, claims that the rule violates both federal law and the Constitution. If allowed to take action, the plaintiffs say, it could lead to the displacement or separation of thousands of families across the country.

Tenants and housing advocates in four states have filed a class-action lawsuit asking a Boston-based federal court to stop the Trump administration from cutting housing benefits for tens of thousands of immigrants living across the United States.

According to The New York Times, the federal government has long allowed households with mixed immigration statuses—meaning those that include citizens or legal residents alongside undocumented people—to live in subsidized housing. An estimated 80,000 people throughout the country live in so-called mixed-status households, including 35,000 children, most of whom are U.S. citizens.

Earlier this month, however, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development finalized a rule that would make mixed-status households ineligible for housing assistance. The rule is expected to take effect in December.

Agency secretary Scott Turner said in a statement that the revised policy was put into place to prevent “illegal aliens and ineligible noncitizens” from “exploiting” government programs.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, claims that the rule violates both federal law and the Constitution. If allowed to take action, the plaintiffs say, it could lead to the displacement or separation of thousands of families across the country.

Lucy Newman, a Legal Aid Society attorney who helped file the lawsuit, described the rule as “unlawful and inhumane.”

“Simply put, this rule is both unlawful and inhumane,” Newman said in a media statement. “It targets immigrant communities with no regard for the devastating consequences of forcing children from their homes, separating families, and increasing homelessness.”

In response to the lawsuit, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner said that the rule simply “implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars.”

“This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing,” Turner said. “This change represents a reallocation of $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist.”

The Massachusetts case is one of several lawsuits already filed against the rule.

Earlier in November, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit, Public Counsel, took the Trump administration to court over the same policy.

“You’re gonna have more demands for shelters and other services, and that’s going to impact not just the families that are displaced but everybody else who relies on those services,” Public Counsel attorney Amanda Mangaser Savage told The Los Angeles Times.

Sources

L.A. law firm sues to block HUD rule requiring public housing residents to prove immigration status

Lawsuit Seeks to Block Trump’s Housing Rule Targeting Immigrants

Lawsuits challenge Trump rule ending housing assistance for mixed immigration families