California man receives lengthy prison term after forced commercial sex conviction.

A Los Angeles man convicted of forcing a woman into commercial sex through violence, threats and intimidation has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison. Elias Shabazz, 33, received a 292-month prison sentence in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California following his conviction for sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion. The jury found him guilty on June 26, 2026. In addition to his prison term, Shabazz was ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his incarceration and pay $108,000 in restitution to the survivor.

Evidence presented during the trial described a pattern of abuse in which Shabazz initially led the woman to believe they were involved in a romantic relationship. That relationship eventually turned violent, with Shabazz demanding that she engage in commercial sex acts and hand over the money she earned. According to court records and testimony, Shabazz carried a handgun and repeatedly used threats and physical violence to keep the woman under his control.

On one occasion, he struck his victim with the weapon. He also fired shots at the ground near her feet while threatening to kill her if she did not comply with his demands. The woman testified that Shabazz introduced her to commercial sex and required her to meet a daily earnings quota. She was forced to work along Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, an area where she faced dangerous conditions. When she failed to bring in the amount of money he expected, she faced threats and further abuse.

Prosecutors also presented evidence showing how Shabazz worked to isolate the woman from people who could have offered help. He took possession of her identification card, Social Security card and birth certificate, leaving her without access to important personal documents. He regularly searched through her phone and restricted her ability to communicate with family members and friends.

The abuse extended beyond physical violence and financial control. Court testimony described how Shabazz controlled basic parts of the woman’s daily routine, including when she could eat, sleep and shower. He also introduced her to addictive narcotics, further contributing to the control he maintained over her life.

Federal officials said the case demonstrated how traffickers can use emotional manipulation, physical abuse and threats to exploit people for financial gain. The Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Criminal Division said Shabazz had treated the woman as a source of income rather than as a person, using fear and violence to keep her under his control. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said Shabazz used threats and intimidation to keep the woman under his thumb, including firing a gun near the woman’s feet while threatening her life. Federal prosecutors said the lengthy sentence reflects the seriousness of the conduct and the harm caused to the survivor.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) officials also credited the woman’s willingness to testify and assist investigators with helping bring the case to trial. Agents from the agency’s Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles offices participated in the matter. HSI said its work includes identifying trafficking operations, assisting survivors and pursuing those responsible for exploitation. The case was prosecuted by Trial Attorney Kate A. Alexander of the DOJ’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen I. Meyer for the Central District of California. HSI handled the investigation.

Federal officials are encouraging anyone with information about possible human trafficking to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Reports can be made by calling 1-888-373-7888, a toll-free number available around the clock, seven days a week. Additional information and reporting resources are available through the National Human Trafficking Hotline website at humantraffickinghotline.org.

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