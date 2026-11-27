British man receives lengthy sentence for exploiting girls through online threats and blackmail.

A 20-year-old man from Sunderland, England, has been sentenced to 14 years and six months in custody after admitting to a series of offenses involving the online child exploitation, including abusing and blackmailing nine girls in several countries. The crimes included forcing young victims to harm themselves, threatening to expose private images and participating in an organized group that targeted vulnerable children. Beau-Jack Mensforth was 17 when he began taking part in online groups that preyed on girls, some as young as 12. He admitted 17 offenses at Newcastle Crown Court, including blackmail, sexual communications with children, creating and sharing indecent images of children and involvement in an organized crime group. The case involved victims in the United Kingdom, United States and Australia.

Prosecutors told the court that Mensforth and others used online platforms, including Telegram and Discord, to find girls who were already struggling with personal problems. Some victims had joined online support groups related to self-harm, where they were approached by people who appeared friendly and offered emotional attention. The offenders then built what appeared to be romantic relationships before using private photographs and personal information to threaten and control the girls.

Once the victims had sent intimate images, the threats became more severe. The girls were told that their pictures would be shared publicly unless they followed increasingly disturbing demands. These included injuring themselves, placing the names of their abusers on their bodies and producing images intended to promote the online groups. Some were also ordered to harm animals. The threats included releasing personal details or making false emergency reports that could bring armed police to their homes.

Mensforth operated under the online name Yuri and sought to gain a higher standing within the group by producing abusive material for other members to view. Prosecutor Charlotte Hole told the court that the group referred to itself as a community, or “com,” and gained status through the exploitation of vulnerable girls. The abuse did not stop after Mensforth was arrested in October 2023. He continued using concealed phones to contact girls and communicate with other group members. He also shared images of victims and complained when other participants received higher rankings than him.

The court heard that Mensforth had also met one of the child exploitation victims in person. He later shared photographs he had taken without her knowledge and bragged to others about sexually assaulting the 16-year-old. During police questioning, he described his role in the group as recruiting people who would then be trained to blackmail girls. He also told investigators that boredom was the reason he had joined the groups.

The child exploitation victims and their families described the lasting damage caused by the abuse. One American victim said she was 16 when she was drawn into the group. Images showing injuries she had been pressured to inflict on herself were viewed thousands of times online. She said her pleas to have the material removed were ignored, with the people responsible appearing to take pleasure in her distress. A British victim, who was 13 when the abuse began, said the experience had changed how she remembered her teenage years. She described living with scars and ongoing emotional effects.

Judge Edward Bindloss described Mensforth as a calculating predator who manipulated and threatened girls for the entertainment of others. The judge said Mensforth had gained a leading position within the group and appeared to take satisfaction in the status it gave him. The court also heard that Mensforth had told probation staff he hoped to drive one of the girls to take her own life. Along with the 14-and-a-half-year custodial sentence, Mensforth will be subject to six years of extended supervision in the community following his release.

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‘Cowardly monster’ blackmailed girls to self-harm

UK man jailed for online blackmail of vulnerable girls around the world