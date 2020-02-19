Lowes is Recalling 70,000 Ceiling Fans Because the Blades May Fly Off

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is recalling certain ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s because apparently the blades might fly off, posing a safety hazard.

Earlier this week the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall of nearly 70,000 ceiling fans sold exclusively at Lowe’s after the popular home improvement and hardware store received “more than 200 reports of broken or flying fan blades.” According to the notice, the recall only includes the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fan. The fan was sold between May 2014 through January 2016 and was manufactured by Fanim Industries.

So far 10 people have been hit by the flying blades, which is why the CPSC is urging consumers who have the fans to either toss them in the trash or contact Fanim Industries for a free set of replacement blade holders.

Unsure if your fan is included in the recall? According to the notice, the affected fans have “two dark walnut fan blades, along with nickel blade arm holders.” Additionally, all the recalled fans have a UPC code of 840506599178 and the following model number: LP8294LBN. The model number is printed on the fan motor inside the remote control battery compartment cover, according to the notice.

If you have additional questions or concerns about the recall, contact Fanim Industries at 888-434-3797 or recall@fanimation.com.

