Luminance Unveils ‘Luna Crescent’, the Vertical AI Model Powering Contract Intelligence with Market-leading Accuracy and Speed

As Luna Crescent is developed and deployed within Luminance’s own AI stack, customers gain greater clarity over how their legal AI is built, governed and run.

Cambridge – Luminance, the pioneer in Legal-Grade™ AI for enterprise contracting, announces Luna, its proprietary vertical AI model series purpose-built for contract work. Luna will underpin Luminance’s contract intelligence capabilities and power agentic workflows across a business, with Luna Crescent launching as the first model in the family.

Purpose-built for contract work, Luminance’s proprietary vertical AI model Luna Crescent achieved 5% higher accuracy than leading general-purpose models on contract understanding tasks.

Luna Crescent delivers contract intelligence at enterprise scale, generating answers up to 4x faster than generalist tools.

In blind evaluations against leading general-purpose models, legal experts preferred Luna Crescent’s outputs for identifying complex contractual concepts, extracting key information and interpreting nuanced legal language.

Unlike general-purpose models, Luna Crescent has been trained specifically for the structure, language and commercial reality of legal contracts. Built within Luminance’s own AI stack and fine-tuned on a high-quality subset of its proprietary legal dataset, drawn from over 220 million verified legal documents, it interprets legal language with greater precision. This specialist capability is already embedded across Luminance’s contract intelligence features, improving the speed and accuracy with which customers identify risk, surface commercial insight and act on the intelligence contained in their contracts.

The model is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, and a year of focused efforts. Luna Crescent can dissect contracts, interpret nuanced legal language, identify risk and surface commercial insight with exceptional accuracy, turning static legal records into a live source of business intelligence across legal, procurement, finance and operations.

To validate performance, Luminance’s Cambridge-based R&D team developed ContractIQ Bench, a proprietary benchmark consisting of over 180,000 manually annotated and reviewed data points which assess a model’s ability to interpret key provisions within legal documents, such as liability caps, termination for convenience, and confidentiality obligations. Using ContractIQ Bench, Luminance tested Luna Crescent against leading general-purpose models on previously unseen legal concepts, alongside blind evaluations by legal experts.

Luna Crescent achieved 5% higher accuracy on contract understanding tasks and was preferred by legal experts the majority of the time for its ability to identify contractual concepts and extract key information from complex clauses.

The advantage is clearest in work that general-purpose AI was not purpose built to solve: identifying non-standard clause constructions, detecting concepts expressed in unfamiliar language, classifying obligations buried in dense boilerplate and flagging what is absent as well as what is present. Luna Crescent understands legal language as a system of obligations, rights, risks and commercial consequences, rather than as another category of general text.

Luna Crescent offers this specialised legal intelligence while also processing information quicker. The model generates text nearly 4 times faster than generalist tools, reaching 200-400 tokens per second. Work that takes 30 seconds on a general model takes under eight on Luna Crescent. Multiplied across an enterprise contract repository, those seconds become hours of recovered time and faster business decision-making.

As Luna Crescent is developed and deployed within Luminance’s own AI stack, customers gain greater clarity over how their legal AI is built, governed and run. And Luna also sits within Luminance’s broader multi-model architecture, allowing the platform to use the best model, or combination of models, for each legal task and agentic workflow. This allows Luminance’s platform of Legal-Grade agents to move beyond answering questions to taking context-aware action across the contract lifecycle, from review and negotiation to post-signature management.

Graham Sills, Co-Founder & Director of AI at Luminance, said: “With Luna Crescent, enterprises finally have an LLM built for their work rather than borrowed from elsewhere. This is what vertical AI should deliver: greater accuracy, greater speed and greater trust for the work that matters most. By developing Luna Crescent within our own AI stack, we can give customers clarity over how their contract intelligence is built, governed and applied to their business, and power Legal-Grade agents capable of taking precise, context-aware action across the contract lifecycle.”

About Luminance

Developed by AI experts from the University of Cambridge, Luminance’s Legal-Grade™ AI redefines enterprise decision-making, turning contracts from an administrative burden into strategic intelligence. Luminance’s multi-agent platform automates entire workflows, from creation and negotiation to risk review and compliance. It understands clauses, evaluates legal and commercial impact, takes action and learns from every negotiation, becoming increasingly attuned to your business. Trusted by over 1,000 of the world’s largest enterprises across 70+ countries, Luminance helps companies stay ahead of risk, seize opportunity and outpace competition.