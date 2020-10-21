Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller Attorney and Firm Recognized in Prestigious Legal Guide

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that the firm and Shareholder Charles M. Lax have been recognized in the highly respected legal research publication, Chambers USA, in the area of Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation.

The announcement was made by the firm’s President and CEO, Steven D. Sallen. “We are proud that our firm has been recognized once again by Chambers USA and that Chuck, specifically, has been acknowledged for his expertise and dedication to client service in the area of Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation,” said Sallen.

Chambers USA stated that Maddin Hauser is known for retaining “a strong reputation in the market for handling matters relating to various types of medical plans, qualified retirement plans and executive compensation arrangements,” for regularly counseling “on related tax implications, corporate transactions and estate planning,” and specializing “in assisting clients with the design, installation and termination of qualified retirement plans.”1

Charles M. Lax, Shareholder and Chairman of the firm’s Tax Practice Group, was first ranked in 2009. He has been recognized again by Chambers USA in the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice area.1

Chambers USA notes: The “very senior and experienced” Charles M. Lax is agreed to be “one of the best” in the state. Clients enthuse: “He has a great understanding of the subject matter,” adding that “his knowledge base is incredible, and if he doesn’t know the answer he can always get it quickly.”

Chambers and Partners has published guides to the legal profession since 1990. With a team of over 200 full-time researchers at its London head office, it identifies and ranks the world’s best lawyers and law firms based on in-depth, objective research. Chambers USA ranks lawyers and law firms on several factors and considerations, all of which are investigated by its team of researchers. Individual lawyers are ranked (in their practice area(s)) on the basis of their legal knowledge and experience, their ability, their effectiveness and their client service. To learn more, visit www.chambersandpartners.com.

1From Chambers [Global 2007 / USA 2006 / UK 2006 / Europe 2007 etc].

