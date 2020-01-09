Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C. Adds Associate Collin D. Dickey

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that Collin D. Dickey has joined the firm as an associate in the Estate Planning and Probate, and Tax practice groups.

The announcement was made by the firm’s President and CEO, Steven D. Sallen. “Collin’s expertise, unique approach, and methods for engaging clients will increase our firm’s capabilities to provide comprehensive solutions in estate planning, probate, and elder law,” said Sallen.

Dickey focuses his practice primarily on estate planning, probate, and elder law. He has significant experience in wealth planning and assisting clients with mitigation strategies, and is well-versed in handling legal inquiries involving the IRS and the State of Michigan.

After completing his legal education, Dickey worked as a Judicial Law Clerk in the 6th Circuit Court of Oakland County, Michigan for the Honorable Karen D. McDonald, where he gained valuable exposure to a wide variety of family law issues.

Dickey is a sought-after speaker at various events throughout Metro Detroit, where he educates the public on estate planning tools and strategies. Dickey’s speaking engagements include discussions at assisted living facilities, public educational workshops, and various Chamber of Commerce and networking events.

Dickey was selected to the Super Lawyers® 2018-2019 Michigan Rising Stars list, which recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys under the age of 40 in each state.

With more than 90 years of legal expertise concentrating on representation of business enterprises, as well as the real estate, insurance, and financial services industries, Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., delivers result-focused legal services founded upon a responsive, expert, cost-effective and “no-nonsense” practical approach. For additional information, please visit maddinhauser.com.