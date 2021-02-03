Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C. Adds Associate Victoria C. Bellamy

Maddin, Hauser, Roth & Heller, P.C., is pleased to announce that Victoria C. Bellamy has joined the firm as an associate in the Corporate and Employment, and the Complex Litigation and Risk Advisory Practice Groups. She previously served as a summer intern with the firm.

The announcement was made by the firm’s President and CEO, Steven D. Sallen. “We’re very excited that Victoria has rejoined our firm as an associate. Her stellar academic record and advocacy skills will bolster our firm’s ability to meet the legal needs of our clients into the future,” said Sallen.

Bellamy earned her Juris Doctor cum laude in 2020 from Michigan State University (MSU) Law School, where she received Jurisprudence Awards for Corporate Governance and Compliance and Matrimonial Practice. She was also a member of the Arbitration Competition Team, an ABA Arbitration Regional Finalist, and a Certified Civil Mediator. While attending MSU, Bellamy served as Research Assistant to Mary A. Bedikian, Professor in Residence and Director of MSU’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Program.

Bellamy earned her Bachelor of Science degree summa cum laude in 2016 from Wayne State University (WSU). She was a member of WSU’s women’s basketball team from 2013-2017. The team’s successes during Bellamy’s tenure include a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and reaching the Sweet Sixteen of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division 2 tournament for two consecutive years.

