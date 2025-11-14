Man Accused of Trafficking Arrested in Naperville

Chicago man arrested in Naperville after DEA tip reveals drug transport.

A man accused of trafficking drugs across state lines is now being held in DuPage County after a dramatic arrest at the Naperville train station. According to prosecutors, the arrest followed a tip from federal agents who had been tracking a California-to-Illinois drug investigation. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Brock Okennard of Chicago, arrived in the western suburbs on an Amtrak train before officers moved in. What started as a simple attempt to speak with him quickly turned into a struggle that sent both the suspect and three officers to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration alerted Naperville police on November 8 about a man believed to be transporting drugs from California. Officers waited at the downtown depot on 4th Avenue for the afternoon train to arrive. When they spotted Okennard, who had two active warrants, they tried to make contact. He reportedly walked away at first and then attempted to run when officers announced he was under arrest. A short chase followed before officers brought him into custody.

After he was handcuffed, officers searched his backpack and found what they described as a mix of illegal substances. Inside the bag was a pink powder weighing roughly 153 grams. Later testing showed the powder contained both methamphetamine and cocaine. Officers also found nearly 994 grams of marijuana. Prosecutors stated that the drugs were believed to have been carried with him from California.

Okennard faced a judge shortly after his arrest and was charged with a series of felony counts. These included possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two cocaine-related felonies, manufacturing or delivering cannabis, possession of cannabis, and three counts tied to resisting police and causing injury. The most serious charges fall under Class X felonies, some of the highest-level offenses under Illinois law.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said this case reflects a pattern authorities have seen more than once in recent days. In a statement, he said his office had charged another person earlier that week under similar circumstances. Berlin said drug trafficking operations do not stay within one area and that dealers often travel between states and counties. He added that close work with federal agencies is needed to prevent dealers from moving drugs into local communities.

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said the officers involved followed the tip and acted quickly once the suspect was identified. All three officers who were hurt were treated and released. Okennard was also treated for minor injuries before being taken to jail.

A DuPage County judge granted the prosecutors’ request to keep Okennard in custody while the case moves forward. Court records show he is scheduled to return on December 8. Investigators continue to look into how the drugs were obtained and whether more people may be involved. Officials said the case highlights how interstate trafficking continues to reach local towns despite ongoing enforcement efforts.

