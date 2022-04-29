Man on Plane from Newark to London Accused of Sexual Assault

Unfortunately, leaving sexual harassment claims ignored or unaddressed can cause worse emotional turmoil in the future.

The Independent1 is reporting that the arrest of a British man occurred after he performed sexual assault on a woman while in flight. He is accused of sexually assaulting and raping a woman in the first-class cabin, while the rest of the passengers were sleeping at night. Upon landing, the man was arrested at Heathrow Airport.

According to The Sun, the woman told the crew that the man forced her to have sex with him. Cabin Crew then contacted police ahead of time to report the incident. Metropolitan Police Officers boarded the plane to arrest the man around 6:30am. The officers then searched the luxury cabin, and the man was taken into custody. The woman was taken to a rape consulting facility and interviewed by rape-specialist officers.

What happens if sexual harassment occurs on a plane that’s in flight?

There are individual laws for flights in order to protect those who may suffer crimes while in transit. Airlines prohibit any form of sexual harassment in any setting. Oftentimes, if left unaddressed, sexual harassment can lead to worse crimes. Both men and women of any age are vulnerable and susceptible to harassment and can come in many forms. Sexual harassment can be elusive, leaving victims to even question what they have just experienced.

Sexual harassment or harassment of any kind can occur in many ways and in many environments. Others may perceive the threatening messages to be harassment. New Jersey law prohibits and punishes is extra harsh on incidents of sexual harassment that involve travel. In the unfortunate event that anyone experiences sexual harassment while traveling in the skies, it is recommended to do the following:

Dial the Airline hotline

Contact a flight attendant about the incident

Talk to other passengers

Bring the incident to the attention of the pilot once landed

Document the incident with your smartphone

Clarify the incident with the airline’s customer service phone.

Hire a sexual harassment attorney in your area to expedite and customize your lawsuit claim.

Attorneys in the Newark, New Jersey area are ready to take your call and represent you!

Flight passengers who experience sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly.

Flight passengers who experience sexual harassment in any way, shape, or form should not be taken lightly.

Any incidents that occur in airplanes are often more intensified. These incidents should be reported and handled with the utmost respect and care.

You may be entitled to compensation and your rights deserve to be represented. In most cases, is it recommended to contact the services of a skilled legal expert.

