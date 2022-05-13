Man Pleads Guilty to DUI Crash that Killed Omaha Woman 

According to investigators, the suspect was driving over the speed limit and was drunk when he ran through a stop sign the night of Nov. 24.

US News – A man was accused of being drunk when he crashed into an SUV and killed its driver. He pled guilty to a felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence the night before Thanksgiving. The 24-year-old entered a plea in Sarpy County District Court.

According to investigators, the suspect was driving over the speed limit and was drunk when he ran through a stop sign the night of Nov. 24. He hit an SUV driven by a 37-year-old Omaha mother of four who was driving home from work.

The drunk driver was also injured in the crash and faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced later, according to the Omaha World Herald.

